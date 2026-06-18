49ers’ Maxx Crosby Trade Situation Takes Interesting Turn

With the 2026 NFL season coming up quickly and training camp set to begin next month, a major new rumor has started swirling about the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpter, the 49ers are “nuclear hot” in their interest in acquiring Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, Crosby has been a topic of conversation throughout the NFL all offseason long. Originally, the Raiders traded Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a deal for two first-round picks. However, the Ravens decided to back out of the trade.

Crosby remains in Las Vegas currently. Despite the Baltimore trade following through, he has remained a constant in the NFL rumor mill.

That being said, San Francisco would not be able to acquire Crosby cheap. If the 49ers want to get him, they’re going to have to be very aggressive.

What Would It Take for the 49ers to Get Maxx Crosby?

As mentioned above, the Ravens gave up two first-round picks to get Crosby. Even though they backed out, that was the price tag it required for the Raiders to agree.

Would San Francisco have to pay a similar price tag?

Honestly, it would be surprising if the asking price was exactly the same. Las Vegas might have to come down a bit in order to move Crosby if it chooses to do so. Despite that fact, the 49ers’ offer would have to start with a first-round pick.

Outside of the pick, San Francisco would likely have to give up more draft capital. Perhaps a second-round pick or a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick could work.

While the price tag is high, Crosby would be well worth it for the 49ers.

Maxx Crosby Could Be San Francisco’s Final Super Bowl Piece

Earlier this offseason, San Francisco made a blockbuster move in NFL free agency. John Lynch was able to get star wide receiver Mike Evans signed to a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million.

Dre Greenlaw was also brought back in a big free agency addition.

Bringing in a talent like Crosby could be the cherry on top of a strong offseason. If the 49ers were able to acquire him from Las Vegas, their Super Bowl chances would skyrocket.

During the 2025 NFL season with the Raiders, Crosby played in 15 games. He racked up 73 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and six defended passes. In his entire seven-year NFL career, he has totaled 439 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception, and 29 defended passes.

Expect to continue hearing rumors about San Francisco’s interest in Crosby. The 49ers may not be able to get a deal done, but this situation is clearly one to keep an eye on.