49ers Receive Blunt Message on Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney

The San Francisco 49ers need pass rush help, especially after seeing the Los Angeles Rams trade for Myles Garrett. San Francisco will have Nick Bosa back from injury to improve their sack total from last season. However, the team still needs additional depth to boost that number.

Over the last few months, the Joey Bosa speculation has been ongoing, but nothing has materialized. Moreover, there’s another name in the speculation: Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season with the Cowboys, Clowney played 372 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.2 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran also generated 40 total pressures, nine sacks, 29 hurries, two QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 26 solo tackles.

In a June 2 video on his YouTube channel, KNBR’s Larry Krueger explained how Clowney makes sense for the Niners.

“Clowney, I think, is the best combination of a player who still can do it, whose cost is going to be reasonable, and who isn’t old,” Krueger said. “So that’s going to be interesting to see. Can [Matt] Eberflus somehow impact the 49ers front office to spend a little money and sign a guy like Jadeveon Clowney?

“You know he’s going to give you about 10 sacks. He’s going to strengthen your run defense. You’re going to be able to play him all over the place. If you have injuries, you’re going to be able to move him around. He’s a very useful, versatile chess piece.”

49ers Can Use Jadeveon Clowney Against the Run

Moreover, not only can Clowney be a useful piece in pass-rush situations, Krueger notes that the 49ers can leave the veteran out on the field when defending the run.

“He’s 33 years of age at this point, so he still has quite a bit left in the tank,” Krueger added. “And he’s had at least nine tackles for loss in three straight years. This guy gets into the backfield, knifes into the backfield, and makes plays. He can sack the quarterback, and he’s scheme-versatile.”

Niners Need Depth at the Pass Rush Position

Another reason Clowney to the Niners makes sense is the question marks at that position. Some players are coming off injury, and others have yet to prove themselves as consistent pass-rushing threats.

“At defensive end, usually you want five or six [players],” Krueger said. “They have Nick Bosa coming off the ACL. They have Mykel Williams coming off the ACL. They have Keion White coming off being shot in the ankle. You have Sam Okuayinonu, who’s good but nothing special.

“You have Romello Height, a third-round pick who’s kind of light. We’ll see how he’s utilized. Cam Sample has some talent, some good plays, and some bad plays. Mikail Kamara is an undrafted free agent with some hope. They could use another edge rusher.”

It will be interesting to see if the Niners dip into the free-agent market and sign a player or two to beef up their pass rush, and whether that includes a name like Clowney.