49ers Get NFL’s Strongest Week 2 Vote of Confidence vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers spent Week 1 making a statement. Oddsmakers noticed.

FanDuel opened San Francisco as a 13.5-point favorite over the Miami Dolphins for its Week 2 home opener, the largest opening spread of any NFL game on the Week 2 slate.

That is a massive number this early in a season. It also reflects just how differently Week 1 unfolded for the two teams.

The 49ers dismantled the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne. Miami returned from Las Vegas with a 27-13 loss to the Raiders.

One week in, the market sees a gulf.

Why Are the 49ers 13.5-Point Favorites Over the Dolphins?

San Francisco did not ease into the 2026 season.

The 49ers held the Rams to seven points while Brock Purdy threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Fred Warner and Nick Bosa returned after missing significant time last season, and San Francisco shut down an opponent that entered the season with Super Bowl expectations.

Now comes a very different assignment.

Miami allowed the Raiders to score 27 points despite Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing two interceptions. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty eclipsed 100 rushing yards, while Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis took five sacks and finished as Miami’s leading rusher with 39 yards.

That combination helps explain the 13.5.

It is not simply a reflection of San Francisco being good. It is an unusually harsh early assessment of Miami, too.

The Dolphins’ lone touchdown against Las Vegas followed a Cousins interception that gave Miami the ball near midfield. The offense otherwise had trouble generating sustained pressure on the Raiders.

San Francisco just held Matthew Stafford and the Rams to one touchdown.

Not difficult to see the matchup oddsmakers are anticipating.

49ers Have a Much Bigger Week 2 Edge Than the Rest of the NFL

No other Week 2 favorite opened this close to two touchdowns.

San Francisco’s 13.5-point line sits comfortably above the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, who each opened as 8.5-point favorites in their respective games.

The number had already begun moving at some sportsbooks by Monday morning, with San Francisco available at shorter numbers elsewhere. But the opening line was unmistakable: no team received a bigger Week 2 edg

That does not guarantee anything, of course. Point spreads are prices, not predictions carved into stone.

But it is still a notable measure of perception.

The 49ers entered their opener as underdogs against Los Angeles. Four days after a 20-point victory, they opened as the biggest favorite in football.

Quite a swing.

There is one complication. San Francisco is returning from the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, an approximately 8,000-mile trip. The league scheduled the game on Thursday in the United States specifically to provide the 49ers and Rams additional recovery time before Week 2.

San Francisco also won’t emerge completely intact. Rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling suffered a deltoid ligament sprain in his ankle against Los Angeles and is expected to miss at least a month.

Oddsmakers saw all of that and still landed at 13.5.

Dolphins Matchup Gives 49ers a Different Test After Rams Blowout

The 49ers and Dolphins will meet September 20 at Levi’s Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Pacific on FOX.

For San Francisco, it is a chance to follow one impressive win with the kind of performance expected from a contender against an overmatched opponent.

That can be its own test.

Beating the Rams in Australia demanded San Francisco’s attention. A home game as a nearly two-touchdown favorite demands something different: avoiding the drop-off that often follows a marquee win.

The betting market has already made its position clear.

After one week, nobody in the NFL is expected to win by more than the 49ers.