49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Gives Mike Evans Achilles Injury Update After Commanders Game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a new injury update on Mike Evans following Monday night’s 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders, revealing that the star wide receiver’s Achilles problem was a concern even before kickoff.

Evans exited the October 19 contest late in the second quarter after aggravating the Achilles injury that had bothered him throughout the week. He did not return, despite catching three passes for 94 yards before his departure.

Speaking after the game, Shanahan explained that Evans had been dealing with the same Achilles issue during the week and that the 49ers knew there was a possibility he would be unable to finish Monday’s game.

However, Shanahan also indicated that he does not believe Evans will require additional medical testing, offering some encouragement following the veteran receiver’s early exit.

Kyle Shanahan Reveals New Details About Mike Evans’ Achilles Injury

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Mike Evans’ Achilles injury was already a significant concern before Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

“Same thing that’s bothering him all week,” Shanahan said of the injury following the game. “Acted up too much during the game and couldn’t go. We’ll see how he feels this week.”

Shanahan also acknowledged that the team nearly held Evans out of the game entirely.

“It was a pretty close call in that he wasn’t able to go all week,” Shanahan said, adding that the Achilles problem is something Evans has dealt with in the past.

“We knew he might not be able to last,” Shanahan said.

That admission provides important context surrounding the receiver’s early departure. San Francisco knew Evans was dealing with a lingering injury, but ultimately decided he was healthy enough to play.

Shanahan also indicated that he does not believe Evans will require additional testing, although his availability for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain.

When Did Mike Evans Hurt His Achilles?

Evans entered Monday’s game already dealing with Achilles soreness, rather than suffering an entirely new injury against Washington.

Shanahan initially disclosed the issue on October 15, describing it as Achilles soreness. Evans was also recovering from rib injuries that had affected him in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old did not participate in practice during the week leading up to the Commanders matchup and was officially listed as questionable.

Despite those concerns, Evans was declared active Monday, giving Purdy one of his most productive receiving weapons.

His performance before the injury demonstrated why San Francisco was eager to have him available. Evans had recorded seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, then added another 94 yards against Washington before halftime.

Through six games, Evans has caught 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

Will Mike Evans Play Against the Atlanta Falcons?

Evans’ availability for San Francisco’s next game is now uncertain.

The 49ers travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 25, giving Evans a shortened recovery window after playing Monday night.

San Francisco then has its bye in Week 8 before returning to action against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 8.

That schedule presents an important decision for Shanahan and the 49ers. If Evans continues experiencing Achilles discomfort, sitting him against Atlanta would give the receiver nearly three weeks between game appearances.

But San Francisco is already dealing with injuries at wide receiver. Deebo Samuel Sr. missed Monday’s game with a hamstring injury, while Christian Kirk has been working toward his return from a calf injury.

Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are among the receivers available to help absorb additional opportunities if Evans cannot play.

For now, Shanahan has not ruled Evans out of the Falcons matchup. The encouraging news is that his initial assessment did not point toward additional testing. The concern is that the same Achilles problem that made Evans a game-time decision against Washington ultimately prevented him from finishing the game.