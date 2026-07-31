Mike Evans Breaks Silence on Deebo Samuel’s Return to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers players and fanbase were ecstatic Thursday night when the team announced free agent wide receiver Deebo Samuel would return on a one-year, $7 million deal

.Samuel spent last season with the Washington Commanders, but he spent the previous six years of his NFL career with the 49ers.

His signing sparked reactions from George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Fred Warner, Mac Jones, Trent Williams, and several others.

On Friday after practice, fans finally heard from Mike Evans, who the 49ers acquired this offseason, as he shared his thoughts on teaming up with Samuel.

Mike Evans Reacts to Samuel Signing

Evans agreed to a three-year deal, worth $42.5 million with San Francisco after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He mentioned that Samuel “is his guy” and it was a “hell of a pickup” for them.

“Deebo is my guy,” Evans said. “I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s gonna bring what he brought before to the team. Energy. Versatility. Hell of a pickup for us.”

Mike Evans on Deebo Samuel returning to the 49ers : Deebo is my guy… I love the way he plays the game. I think he’s gonna bring what he brought before to the team. Energy. Versatility. Hell of a pickup for us.” Via: @957thegame pic.twitter.com/iUJ1ZGiQBv — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 31, 2026

Samuel’s 2026 Season

Samuel recorded 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Commanders, despite quarterback Jayden Daniels missing 10 games due to injury.

During his six seasons with the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan consistently found creative ways to use Samuel in both the passing and rushing attacks, and his production reflected that.

Samuel recorded 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns during his time in San Francisco. He also made a major impact on the ground, rushing 202 times for 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns.