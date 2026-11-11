Mike Evans-Keenan Allen Feud Resurfaces After 49ers Trade

The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t afford to stand pat at wide receiver with star Mike Evans sidelined. So they went out and added another veteran -– one who has a little history with Evans.

The 49ers acquired six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick on Tuesday. It’s San Francisco’s second trade with Indianapolis in two weeks, following the Oct. 27 deal for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

However, Allen and Evans haven’t always been on the same page. In fact, the two exchanged some words a few years ago that recently resurfaced after Tuesday’s trade.

Keenan Allen Once Started Beef With Mike Evans

It all started in July 2020, when NFL Network was rolling out its annual Top 100 players list.

Allen, then with the Los Angeles Chargers, landed at No. 77. Evans checked in at No. 30 and his then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Chris Godwin was No. 38. Allen didn’t take it well.

“Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue…@cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin… ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better reciever than me! Faster than me…every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE!” Allen posted on X, tagging Tyreek Hill, Evans, and Godwin.

There was just one problem: he tagged the wrong Chris Godwin. And Evans was quick to point it out.

“You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em,” Evans replied. “I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro.”

Godwin got in on the fun too.

“oh s*** lol Don’t sweat it G, Chris Goodwin ain’t better than me either,” Godwin wrote.

Allen didn’t back down, following up with: “IM THE BEST WR IN THE AFC WEST!!! Without question!!!”

To be fair, the numbers were close. Allen had 104 catches, 1,199 yards, and six touchdowns in 16 games in 2019, while Evans had 67 catches, 1,157 yards, and eight TDs in 13 games.

Keenan Allen Gives 49ers Help With Mike Evans Sidelined

The beef didn’t last long. Before the Buccaneers hosted the Chargers that September, Evans claimed he didn’t even remember it.

“I forgot about that,” Evans told the Tampa Bay Times. “No, Keenan, that’s my boy. He thinks he’s one of the best receivers in this league and he should. He’s a really great player. I like his game a lot. He’s a dog out there, too.”

That’s a good thing, because the 49ers need both of them.

Evans, 33, hasn’t played since leaving a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders with Achilles tendinitis, and he’s also dealing with a rib injury. And he’s far from the only one. Deebo Samuel (hamstring), De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk have all been banged up this season.

Allen, 34, had 40 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown in eight games with Indianapolis, leading the Colts in receptions. It’s also a homecoming of sorts for the Cal alum.

The trade gives the 7-1 49ers the NFL’s active leader in receptions by a wide receiver (Allen) and the active leader in receiving yards by a WR (Evans, 13,472 yards).

Allen could make his 49ers debut when San Francisco faces the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.