Mike Evans Injury Update: 49ers WR Leaves Commanders Game in First Half

Few players have been as important to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers as wide receiver Mike Evans — and few have played through as much pain as he has this season.

Evans was playing on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders after missing practice all week with rib and Achilles issues, and was forced to leave the game after a catch with time running down in the second quarter deep in Commanders territory.

The 49ers scored on that drive to go into halftime with a 20-3 lead. The 49ers quickly designated Evans as questionable to return with an Achilles injury, then ruled him out at the beginning of the third quarter.

“49ers WR Mike Evans makes a 16-yard catch but is slow to get up after and now going straight to locker room,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account. “He’s moving slowly.”

“Mike Evans left the playing field and went to the locker room after a 16-yard reception,” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on X. “It appears his right Achilles is bothering him.”

Evans, in his first season with the 49ers, leads the team with 34 receptions for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Evans Tabbed for NFL’s ‘Biggest Comeback’ in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled Evans out as being primed for the “NFL’s Biggest Comeback” in 2026 after signing a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is in uncharted territory in 2026,” Davenport wrote. “Mind you, it’s not like he has never been injured — the 32-year-old sat out three games two years ago. But in a dozen professional seasons, he had never failed to amass 1,000 yards in a season before a broken clavicle limited him to just eight games and 368 yards in 2025. Not only is Evans attempting to return from injury, but he’s also on a new team after signing with the 49ers in free agency … who badly needs someone to step up as the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver, especially with (tight end) George Kittle rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in the postseason a year ago. Evans has shown for over a decade that he’s capable of being that guy. And if he’s healthy again, he could put up some of the biggest numbers of his career in 2026.”

Evans’ Exit Called NFL’s ‘Worst Offseason Move’

Evans’ departure to the 49ers in free agency was called out by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell as the NFL’s “Worst Offseason Move” after leaving a gaping hole at wide receiver for the Buccaneers.

“It’s never fun to lose franchise stalwarts,” Barnwell wrote. “Evans was hit by injuries in 2025, but he had one of the most efficient seasons of his career in 2024, when the future Hall of Famer averaged 2.6 yards per route run. Even worse, Evans did not sign an exorbitant deal in leaving Tampa Bay. Evans’ contract with the 49ers is really a one-year pact for $14.3 million. The Bucs are in a tight cap situation when you consider that Baker Mayfield is coming due for a raise this offseason, but those are more than fair deals for players who still project to play at a high level in 2026.”