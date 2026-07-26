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Mike Evans Turns Heads on Day One of San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against Deommodore Lenoir #38 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s officially NFL training camp week, with several players across the league reporting to their respective camps for summer practice ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Perhaps the biggest offseason addition for the San Francisco 49ers is wide receiver Mike Evans, who previously spent 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his likely Hall of Fame career.

Well, it’s a new beginning for the 12-year NFL vet, and on Sunday, 49ers fans got the chance to watch their new receiver, and per usual, he’s turning heads.

Mike Evans Impressing Media at 49ers Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Divine Deablo #0 of the Atlanta Falcons breaks up a pass intended for Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the NFL 2025 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By now, most 49ers fans are likely aware of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s car accident, which happened around 11 days ago.

Well, Shanahan was able to catch a little bit of training camp on Sunday, and here is what 49ers reporter Vic Tafur had to write about Shanahan/Evans:

“Kyle Shanahan made it out to watch some of practice. Like everyone else here, he had to be impressed with Mike Evans’ first day of training camp.”

It will certainly be weird for Buccaneers fans to see Mike Evans in new threads, but for the 49ers, he will be a very welcome addition to this receiver corps, which did have some struggles last season. The biggest issue was injuries, but also the fact San Francisco lacked a true top option at receiver, which Evans has the opportunity to bring to the table.

Mike Evans’ NFL Career Features Large Amounts of Success

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 03: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers during a game at Raymond James Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Evans has played 12 seasons in the National Football League.

For the first 11 years of his career, Evans did not have a season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards.

However, that streak came to an end in 2025 due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for several games. Over eight games last year, Evans hauled in 30 receptions for 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Across 176 total games played in his career, Evans has 13,052 receiving yards with 108 touchdowns, and a lifetime 15.1 yards/catch mark.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Mike Evans Turns Heads on Day One of San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

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