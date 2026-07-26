Mike Evans Turns Heads on Day One of San Francisco 49ers Training Camp

It’s officially NFL training camp week, with several players across the league reporting to their respective camps for summer practice ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Perhaps the biggest offseason addition for the San Francisco 49ers is wide receiver Mike Evans, who previously spent 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his likely Hall of Fame career.

Well, it’s a new beginning for the 12-year NFL vet, and on Sunday, 49ers fans got the chance to watch their new receiver, and per usual, he’s turning heads.

Mike Evans Impressing Media at 49ers Training Camp

By now, most 49ers fans are likely aware of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s car accident, which happened around 11 days ago.

Well, Shanahan was able to catch a little bit of training camp on Sunday, and here is what 49ers reporter Vic Tafur had to write about Shanahan/Evans:

“Kyle Shanahan made it out to watch some of practice. Like everyone else here, he had to be impressed with Mike Evans’ first day of training camp.”

It will certainly be weird for Buccaneers fans to see Mike Evans in new threads, but for the 49ers, he will be a very welcome addition to this receiver corps, which did have some struggles last season. The biggest issue was injuries, but also the fact San Francisco lacked a true top option at receiver, which Evans has the opportunity to bring to the table.

Mike Evans’ NFL Career Features Large Amounts of Success

Mike Evans has played 12 seasons in the National Football League.

For the first 11 years of his career, Evans did not have a season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards.

However, that streak came to an end in 2025 due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for several games. Over eight games last year, Evans hauled in 30 receptions for 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Across 176 total games played in his career, Evans has 13,052 receiving yards with 108 touchdowns, and a lifetime 15.1 yards/catch mark.