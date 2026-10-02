49ers’ Mike Evans Delivers Update on Playing Status Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PST.

The 49ers are coming off a 36-30 home win over the Arizona Cardinals, improving their record to 3-0. They currently sit atop the NFC West standings.

One major question throughout the week was Mike Evans’ availability for Week 4. The veteran WR suffered a rib injury in the second quarter against the Cardinals before trainers carted him to the locker room. Evans did not return to the game.

Will 49ers WR Mike Evans Play vs. Broncos?

After it appeared Evans was in serious pain, the 49ers received great news about his rib injury.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport simply wrote (on Sep. 28): “Mike Evans is considered day-to-day.”

The 33-year-old wideout did not practice with the team throughout the week leading up to the Broncos game. However, reporters saw him working on the side on Thursday and Friday.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported on Friday: “49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs) is in uniform and doing some running on the side in early open portion of Friday’s practice. He has his helmet. We’ll see if he does anything here in a bit.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan later announced on Friday that Evans will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The 12-year veteran met with reporters after the team’s Friday practice. He provided further insight into his availability for Sunday.

“WR Mike Evans (ribs) said he will give his best to try to play Sunday against the Broncos. He’s listed as questionable but sounds like he has a plan to try to play with a sort of built in compression shirt with padding in it. Evans said he’s played through a similar injury before,” Wagoner wrote on X.

Regarding a similar injury that he played through, Evans told reporters, “It was brutal to play through, but it’s something that I can do.”

Mike Evans’ Impact on the 49ers Offense

Evans signed a 3-year, $42 million contract to join the 49ers this offseason. Before joining the San Francisco 49ers, Evans had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 6-foot-5-inch receiver gave the 49ers offense a true “X” receiver they have missed over the past two seasons.

The 12-year wideout has recorded 12 receptions for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns through 3 games this year. He has caught a touchdown pass in two of those games.

49ers Make Multiple WR Additions Leading Up to Broncos Game

The 49ers are thin at wide receiver, especially if Evans can not play on Sunday. San Francisco placed Demarcus Robinson on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins. They also lost Ricky Pearsall to season-ending surgery before Week 1.

Injuries to key wideouts forced the 49ers to add to the group ahead of their game against the Broncos.

The 49ers announced on Thursday that they have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad and released WR KhaDarel Hodge.

San Francisco also signed former 2018 second-round selection Dante Pettis on Tuesday.