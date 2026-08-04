49ers Star Mike Evans Reveals True Feelings About Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers made a big-time move during NFL free agency. After clearly needing a wide receiver, John Lynch was able to get a deal done with free agent wideout Mike Evans.

Evans, who had played his entire NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers, has immediately become Brock Purdy’s No. 1 weapon.

At 32 years old, Evans may not be the superstar that he once was. But, he is still very confident in his ability to be San Francisco’s missing piece on the offensive side of the ball.

Last season, Evans ended up playing in eight games. He dealt with multiple injury problems. Evans still caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to last season, the star veteran wideout produced 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He’s hoping to pick up where he left off before the 2025 campaign in 2026 with the 49ers.

Keeping all of that in mind, Evans recently spoke out and revealed his true feelings about Purdy being his new quarterback.

49ers’ Mike Evans Opens Up Honestly About Brock Purdy

While the season is still young and training camp just got underway, Evans had a lot to say about his new signal caller.

“He’s a quarterback that’s getting better each year,” Evans said. “You know, I saw him in his first start. It was against us when I was in Tampa, and he just gets better and better. He’s super poised, he’s in the pocket, he throws a really good ball, and he just loves the game of football and he’s doing whatever it takes to win. So hopefully I can be open a lot for him this year.”

Evans continued forward, talking more about what Purdy brings to the field.

“I think he is underrated in his mobility,” Evans said. “He is similar to some of the guys I’ve played with, you know, stature-wise and just, they’re all great football players. They’re quarterbacks, but they love to run the ball and use their assets. He had a lot of really great plays last year outside the pocket. One of the best plays I’ve seen was when he was rolling to the left and breaking those tackles and he threw a touchdown to [Kyle Juszczyk], I think, in the corner of the end zone. I mean, that’s things I’ve seen with Johnny and Baker, and he has that in his bag.”

Needless to say, the young quarterback has made a good impression on Evans. It will be interesting to see how the two pair with each other this season.

San Francisco Has the Makings of a Super Bowl Caliber Team

On paper, the 49ers have put together a roster more than capable of bringing home a championship.

With that being said, San Francisco will need to stay healthy. The injury bug has been unforgiving for the 49ers over the last couple of years. Hopefully, this is the season they catch some good luck on that front.

If Evans can get back to playing at the level he has shown throughout all of his career before last season, San Francisco’s offense is going to be very dangerous. Purdy has never had the kind of wide receiver he now has in Evans.

Only time will tell, but there are many reasons for 49ers fans to be optimistic and excited about the upcoming campaign.