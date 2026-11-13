49ers Missed Out on Deadline Trade for $220 Million Edge Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the NFL’s more active teams heading toward the November 10 trade deadline, adding a pair of veteran starters from the Indianapolis Colts: defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes the 49ers left the most important trade on the table, putting a move for Houston Texans edge rusher Danielle Hunter at the top of his list of deadline trades that should have happened but didn’t.

In this scenario, it would have been pricey for the 49ers — a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick.