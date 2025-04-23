49ers Draft Preview: 4 Players They Could Pick at No. 11

The San Francisco 49ers have a lot of options in front of them as they decide who to select with the 11th pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. As draft day nears, mock drafts from experts across the football media landscape are projecting several players to the 49ers.

“You have to address your roster at some point,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at his pre-draft press conference on April 22. “But I do know that, especially in the first round, we have a relatively high pick, you can’t go wrong picking a quality player. And if that isn’t a glaring need on your team, that’s all right, because this player is going to end up playing for you and contributing and hopefully moving the needle.”

Here are four players the 49ers could pick at No. 11:

1. EDGE Shemar Stewart

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and The Ringer’s Diante Lee are among the experts projecting the 49ers will take Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart with the 11th pick.

Brugler wrote in The Athletic on April 22, “I certainly understand the reservations with Stewart and his lack of sack production in college — he isn’t a slam-dunk prospect. But he created plenty of noise when the Aggies allowed him to pin back his ears and attack the quarterback (he led A&M in pressures in 2024). His dominant Senior Bowl flashes and elite explosion numbers at the combine could be enough to convince a pass rush-starved team such as the 49ers to bet on his tools.”

Lee wrote on April 21, “Stewart should celebrate a landing spot like this. Joining a pass rushing group that includes Nick Bosa, Stewart won’t have to produce right out of the gate and will be in a defense that lets him play aggressively off the edge, which will give him a chance to find his rhythm as he flashes his athleticism.”

2. OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Sharp Football’s Brendan Donahue, Charlie Campbell of Walter Football, ESPN’s Jordan Reid and ESPN’s Field Yates are among those mocking Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to the 49ers at No. 11.

“The Niners have done extensive work on Banks Jr. and have reportedly talked to him about playing right tackle, which would give him a clearer path to immediate playing time with a long term plan in place to eventually take over at left tackle,” Donahue wrote for Sharp Football on April 21. “Offensive lineman to be the first position selected by San Francisco is the favorite at +150.”

Campbell of Walter Football wrote, “Banks played well as the starting left tackle for the Longhorns over the past few seasons. At 6-foot-4, 324 pounds, Banks has adequate size, but some might view him as having more of a guard-type body – depending on how long his arms are. … He could start out at tackle and move inside as a Plan B if he struggles on the edge.”

Reid said about Banks in his April 21 mock draft, he “would immediately compete with Colton McKivitz at right tackle before potentially taking over for Williams.”

3. DL Walter Nolen

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports and NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks are among those projecting Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen to San Francisco.

Jones wrote in his April 21 mock draft, “Nolen’s talent is undeniable, but there are several teams who wouldn’t take him this high. It could be a risky pick, but it fits an obvious need for San Francisco and Nolen can mature his entire game with the Niners.”

4. CB Jahdae Barron

PFF’s experts are projecting the 49ers will take Jahdae Barron with the 11th pick.

According to PFF, “The versatile Barron can immediately slot in as the 49ers‘ starting nickel cornerback. He posted the second-highest PFF coverage grade among all cornerbacks last year (91.1) and is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy scheme after playing more zone snaps than any other cornerback on PFF’s big board in 2024 (406).”