49ers’ Mykel Williams Pegged as Favorite for Top Rookie Award

If there was a standout from the just-completed 2025 NFL draft, it was that teams were focused on the trenches. While there were no truly transformational wide receivers or quarterbacks on the board–maybe Cam Ward and we’ll see how Travis Hunter is used–there were plenty of blockers and pass-rushers available.

And that suited the 49ers just fine. San Francisco came into the draft with a clear goal of rebuilding a defense that had been largely patched together in free agency in recent years. But the team used three of its first five picks on defensive linemen/pass rushers.

Mykel Williams was the first-rounder, picked at No. 11 overall. Alfred Collins went in the second round, a defensive tackle from Texas. In the fourth round, it was defensive tackle CJ West from Indiana.

49ers Taking Defensive Hits

The 49ers have taken some hits off the defense in the past two offseasons. This draft was clearly a response to that.

“You lose a lot of guys, so you just … come into work, and you look at your board, and there’s a lot of empty spots,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “And you’re studying the draft, but you don’t know how it’s going to pan out. And there’s a lot of empty spots there that we would love to fill, but if they’re not there, then you go to other positions and stuff.

“So, I was really hoping that we could fill out a lot of those spots, and we did today, which, that’s the start of it, but you’ve got to have some people there. And now, it’s added some competition.”

Mykel Williams, DROY?

Of all the players to watch heading into the the upcoming season, the most important might well be Williams, the first-rounder. The 49ers have spent years now trying to find the right piece to play alongside star pass-rusher Nick Bosa, and it appears they’re willing to give up on trying to fix the position with duct tape.

Williams has had injuries and trouble with inconsistency. But he has a huge upside.

That’s the thought from ESPN analyst Brett Solak. In his latest on the site, Solak pegs Williams as the upcoming season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Solak wrote:

“Williams needs to fend off only Yetur Gross-Matos and Drake Jackson to get opportunities opposite Nick Bosa … Neither Williams nor (Falcons draftee Jalon) Walker was super productive in college, but both have landed in defenses that can maximize their skill sets.

“Williams will play under legendary defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who will free him up to play faster off the line than he ever did at Georgia. Walker will play under coach Raheem Morris, who excelled at featuring a rushing linebacker in Kaden Elliss last season. Williams’ play style and role lends itself to a little more pass-rush production than Walker’s outlook, as we should expect Walker to spend some time dropping into coverage. As such, I give Williams the edge.”