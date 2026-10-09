49ers Defender Sends Strong Message on Return Before Seahawks Game

Mykel Williams of the San Francisco 49ers has waited nearly a year to play again. As he closes in on his 2026 debut, he says the wait is getting hard.

Williams Is Eager to Get Back for the 49ers

Williams tore his ACL during his rookie season, just as he was getting into a rhythm. Speaking to reporters, he joked about how he feels now. “I’m going crazy; I’m losing my mind,” Williams said. “Nah, I’m playing, but I’m ready to go. I’m excited to play ball. I miss playing ball. It’s been damn near a year since I played, so I just want to get back on the field.”

He started the year on the PUP list, and the 49ers opened his practice window earlier this month. Williams believes he will be activated ahead of Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan Says Williams Should Be Good to Go

Head coach Kyle Shanahan backed that up in a Thursday interview on KNBR. He said Williams has made steady progress since returning to practice. “It’s been good,” Shanahan said. “It’s been his second week back, so he had a good week last week, even better this week. So, should be good to go for Sunday.”

The timing matters. Williams could give a boost to a 49ers defensive front that has been hit hard by injuries early in the season.

What Williams Showed as a Rookie

Williams was the No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft. He came out of Georgia as a raw prospect with high upside, so a slow start was expected. The edge rusher finished with 19 pressures and one sack on 385 snaps, plus 12 run stops. He was trending up, with three pressures in his last game before the injury.

Where Williams Fits in the 49ers’ Defense

The bigger question is how he fits in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’s scheme. Williams played the edge on run downs and slid inside on passing downs under Robert Saleh. Morris uses more five-man fronts, which could push Williams inside as a 5-technique defensive end.

That flexibility also makes rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger more valuable. Dugger has 100 defensive snaps this year, 48 of them on the edge. The 49ers could use him as a third linebacker in 4-3 looks. In 3-4 looks, they could slide Williams inside and pair Dugger with rookie Romello Height as the outside linebackers.

Williams may not provide massive production right away. Even so, his versatility should help a defense that has already been strong.