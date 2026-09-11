National Anthem Performance Before 49ers-Rams Game in Australia Goes Viral

The best time of the sports season is here as the NFL season officially began Wednesday night with a thrilling Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Seattle ended up winning 13-10, and the excitement carried right over into Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers kickstarted their season with a Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

National Anthem Performance Catches Attention

Ahead of the 49ers-Rams showdown, soft rock band Infinity Song performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” during pregame. The group features four siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Thalia Boyd.

They’re based out of New York City and actually signed with legendary rapper Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation.

“Infinity Song performs the US National Anthem before the Melbourne Game!” The NFL posted.

Infinity Song performs the US National Anthem before the Melbourne Game! @Infinityssong SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/d73Wna19QU — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026

The Australian anthem was performed by Cody Simpson, a native of the country, and it came after the U.S. anthem.

“@CodySimpson kicks us off with the Australian National Anthem!” The NFL wrote in a separate post.

.@CodySimpson kicks us off with the Australian National Anthem! 🇦🇺 SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/gvgukSMR6x — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

Both performances by Infinity Song and Cody Simpson drew plenty of attention on social media prior to kickoff, with fans sharing mixed reviews.

“Infinity Song just killed the National Anthem in the Rams vs. 49ers game,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “The Australian national anthem is awesome. Sounds like a combo of USA and Canadian anthems.”

Another person harshly wrote, “This might be the worst national anthem ever.”

“That national anthem was awesome,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Cody Simpson is in fact the best person they could have gotten to sing the Australian national anthem.”