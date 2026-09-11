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National Anthem Performance Before 49ers-Rams Game in Australia Goes Viral

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San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: United States Marine Corps Ospreys and Royal Australian Air Force Roulettes perform a joint flyover prior to the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The best time of the sports season is here as the NFL season officially began Wednesday night with a thrilling Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Seattle ended up winning 13-10, and the excitement carried right over into Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers kickstarted their season with a Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

National Anthem Performance Catches Attention

Ahead of the 49ers-Rams showdown, soft rock band Infinity Song performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” during pregame. The group features four siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Thalia Boyd.

They’re based out of New York City and actually signed with legendary rapper Jay-Z’s record label, Roc Nation.

“Infinity Song performs the US National Anthem before the Melbourne Game!” The NFL posted.

The Australian anthem was performed by Cody Simpson, a native of the country, and it came after the U.S. anthem.

@CodySimpson kicks us off with the Australian National Anthem!” The NFL wrote in a separate post.

Fans React on Social Media

Both performances by Infinity Song and Cody Simpson drew plenty of attention on social media prior to kickoff, with fans sharing mixed reviews.

“Infinity Song just killed the National Anthem in the Rams vs. 49ers game,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “The Australian national anthem is awesome. Sounds like a combo of USA and Canadian anthems.”

Another person harshly wrote, “This might be the worst national anthem ever.”

“That national anthem was awesome,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Cody Simpson is in fact the best person they could have gotten to sing the Australian national anthem.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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National Anthem Performance Before 49ers-Rams Game in Australia Goes Viral

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