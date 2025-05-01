Fred Warner an Inspiration For 49ers Rookie Pass Rusher

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has gained much respect around the league in his seven-year career.

For rookie defensive lineman and third-round draft pick Alfred Collins, he knows Warner means business. Collins called Warner the player he wants to learn from on the Niners roster.

“I love how he carries himself. I love how he plays,” Collins told reporters on April 25 regarding Warner. “And then just all the older guys. I just want to, it doesn’t matter what, I’m going to ask, I’m trying to be in this league for a long time and they’ve done it before me. They’ve been in my shoes, so I’m picking their brain for sure.”

Collins acknowledged that Warner’s leadership will make a difference for him and other young 49ers on the team. The Niners focused on defense in the draft amid the offseason departure of key veterans such as linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“Most definitely. I know we’re going to come in, he’s going to be honest,” Collins said. “The bar is set high, like I said, and I’m ready. I’m ready to work.”

San Francisco has enjoyed one of the better defenses in the league for years amid two Super Bowl appearances since the 2019 season. However, the Niners fell to 6-10 last season amid injuries.

Alfred Collins Brings Durability and Consistency to the Table

Fortunately for San Francisco, Collins has been durable throughout his collegiate career at Texas where he played 64 games in five seasons. Collins tallied 141 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections in that span.

“I feel I’ve grown more value. I could play any position on the defensive line at a high level. So that’s really what the talk was about,” Collins said.

In addition, he has talked with Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh aid the pre-draft process. Saleh took over the role with the 49ers this offseason after his previous job as head coach of the New York Jets, which fired him last season.

“They’ve been good. Everything’s really been on the same lines of just coming in, helping us win games, learning, being coachable, all of the above,” Collins said.

Alfred Collins Didn’t Know Where He Would Land

Collins didn’t know if his name would get called by the 49ers. He also mentioned he “was open to wherever” he landed in the league.

“They were saying just having some young people come in and contribute is big for them. I didn’t know. I didn’t,” he said.

“It was just getting to know me, getting to know me as a person because they see the player on the field, but they just wanted to see who they were bringing in the locker room,” Collins said regarding his interactions with the 49ers. “So that’s really it.”

Collins called it “an amazing feeling” to get that call. As a third-round pick, he had to wait until later in the evening on the second night of the draft to get that call.

“To be able to get the opportunity to play again, win some more games. Man, it was amazing being with all my family,” Collins said. “Everybody that helped me along the way. It was fantastic. I don’t even have words.”