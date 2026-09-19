NFL Hands Down Punishment on Injured 49ers Player Before Dolphins Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-0 and back in action on Sunday as they welcome the Miami Dolphins for their home opener in the Bay Area.

However, ahead of the matchup, the NFL officially announced its weekly punishments stemming from Week 1 of the season. Two of the 20 players who received fines were from the 49ers.

Injured 49ers Player Receives Fine

It’s been just about as bad of a two-week stretch as you can imagine for 49ers tight end Jake Tonges.

In the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he sustained a season-ending torn MCL in the second quarter.

On that same play, the league penalized him for an illegal leg whip and fined him $9,266. The NFL determined that the play met its criteria for an unsafe action. And the league has continued to take a strict approach to player safety over the last few seasons.

Via Mike Garafolo: “On top of a season-ending injury, #49ers TE Jake Tonges was fined $9,266 for a leg whip on this play on which he was hurt.”

On top of a season-ending injury, #49ers TE Jake Tonges was fined $9,266 for a leg whip on this play on which he was hurt. pic.twitter.com/bV1FcCD3AR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 19, 2026

Who Else Received a Fine on the 49ers?

The other 49ers player who received a fine from the league was star fullback Kyle Juszczyk for his use of the helmet in the third quarter.

The league fined him $20,033. More than any player except Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who received a fine of just over $23,000 for his use of the helmet. The league classified both incidents as unnecessary roughness.