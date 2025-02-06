NFL Insider Delivers Big News on 49ers & Brock Purdy Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to negotiate a contract extension with quarterback Brock Purdy, who is now eligible for a new deal after three seasons on his rookie contract. As the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has been playing on a bargain deal, but his performances have positioned him for a substantial raise.

Purdy’s 2023 season was a breakout year, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and setting multiple records. However, his 2024 campaign was not as impressive, with the team struggling to a 6-11 record. Despite the dip in performance, many expect that the 49ers will commit to finalizing a high-value extension for Purdy soon, with The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently confirming it.

49ers Prioritizing a Deal for Brock Purdy

According to Russini, the 49ers are not looking to delay contract talks and plan to start negotiations promptly. In a recent episode of “The Athletic Football Show” podcast, she emphasized that the team and Purdy’s camp align in their approach.

“This isn’t something they’re going to be pushing off,” Russini explains. “I think this is something that they’re both in line with. Let’s get the ball rolling on this and figure out where we are going to land on a number.”

The urgency to lock in Purdy’s deal signals the 49ers’ belief in his potential as their long-term franchise quarterback. While some analysts have debated whether his 2024 struggles should impact his contract value, it seems clear that San Francisco is preparing to invest in him as their leader moving forward.

How Much Will Purdy’s Contract Be Worth?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Purdy’s extension is how much he will command. Russini’s colleague, Robert Mays, speculated whether the 49ers would be comfortable paying him between $55 to $60 million per year. Russini agreed, saying, “Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at.” She also noted that Purdy’s agent would likely push for a higher figure, but ultimately, negotiations will likely settle within that range.

If Purdy lands a contract at the higher end of this spectrum, he would be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. However, surpassing Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys seems unlikely. Russini suggests that Purdy’s focus is not on becoming the league’s highest-paid player but instead wants fair compensation for his contributions.

Purdy’s Mindset

Despite the potential for a record-breaking deal, Purdy does not appear to be motivated by money alone. Dianna Russini describes him as a player who simply wants to receive fair compensation while focusing on team success.

“If it was up to Brock Purdy, he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota,” Russini joked. “I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football. I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve and get them a Super Bowl.”

With negotiations expected to begin soon, all eyes will be on how the San Francisco 49ers structure Brock Purdy’s deal and whether it cements him as their franchise quarterback for years to come.