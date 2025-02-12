NFL Insider Issues Alarm on 49ers’ Brock Purdy Negotiations

Hi, Subscriber

The San Francisco 49ers have historically struggled to finalize major contract negotiations early in the offseason. While efforts have been made, recent high-profile deals involving stars like Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk have been marred by delays and disputes. Now, the team faces another significant challenge as they prepare to negotiate a contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy, who is eligible for a new deal. With Purdy poised to land the biggest contract in franchise history—and potentially one of the largest in the NFL—the key question remains: what will the numbers look like?

Timing is Everything

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has highlighted that one of the biggest challenges for the 49ers is the timing of Purdy’s contract negotiations. Speaking on NFL Network’s The Insiders, Rapoport questioned whether the team could secure a deal without the delays and drama that characterized past negotiations.

“Can they get Brock Purdy done at a reasonable time when there’s no hold-in [and] there’s no drama?” Rapoport asked. “They have not been able to for these big-time contracts. So I think that’s one question the 49ers are going to have to figure out [and] solve.”

Given the 49ers’ history with contract delays, ensuring a smooth negotiation process with Purdy’s camp will be crucial to avoiding unnecessary distractions heading into the new season.

49ers’ Financial Hurdles

The 49ers also face a significant financial dilemma—determining where Brock Purdy’s contract should rank among the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott currently leads the market with an average annual salary of $60 million. If the 49ers aim to position Purdy among the top five highest-paid quarterbacks, his deal would need to exceed $53.1 million per year.

“Where does Brock Purdy fit in?” Rapoport asked. “He’s going to be a highly-paid quarterback. That’s not a question. But Dak Prescott’s at 60. Does he eclipse Dak? Okay, well, if not, then you have three quarterbacks [behind him]. You have [Bengals QB] Joe Burrow, you have [Packers QB] Jordan Love, you have [Jaguars QB] Trevor Lawrence at 55. Does he eclipse them?”

If Purdy’s representation demands a salary exceeding that of Lawrence, Burrow, or Love while the 49ers aim for a lower figure, negotiations could stall. Rapoport noted that such disagreements could lead to significant delays in finalizing a deal.

Brock Purdy’s Value

Despite these challenges, there is no doubt that the 49ers view Purdy as their long-term franchise quarterback. The team has consistently expressed confidence in his leadership and performance, reinforcing their commitment to securing him for the future.

“They absolutely do,” Rapoport emphasized. “Many, many, many teams would. But it’s just where does he fit in the pecking order that makes this a really challenging riddle for them.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Purdy has excelled in executing head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

“He’s run this offense the way it’s supposed to be run,” Garafolo noted. “In his mind, he’s a top-tier quarterback. So, guess what? That means he’s going to want top-tier quarterback money. So let’s see how the 49ers approach this. This could be easy, this could be ugly, this could be somewhere in between.”

As negotiations progress, the San Francisco 49ers must navigate a complex financial and strategic landscape to ensure Purdy remains their leader for years to come.

