NFL Insider Provides Trade Package for 49ers to Acquire Myles Garrett

The San Francisco 49ers’ search for a star edge rusher opposite Nick Bosa may finally be coming to an end. After trading for an often-injured Dee Ford in 2019, attempting edge rusher by committee in 2021 and 2022, and acquiring Bosa’s college teammate Chase Young in 2023, San Francisco now has their best chance to have two legitimate defensive player of the year candidates prowling for quarterbacks on the defensive line.

On Monday, Cleveland Browns’ star Myles Garrett officially requested a trade, indicating his desire to contend for a Super Bowl. The news sent NFL media and fanbases into a frenzy, leading to speculation as to whether the 49ers should involve themselves in trade discussions with Cleveland.

The answer is yes. General Manager John Lynch should pick up the phone right now. The 49ers always do their due diligence on potential trades, but this is different. There is no time for due diligence. It is time for action. Yet, trading for Garrett will cost a pretty penny — a topic The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shed more light on.

Myles Garrett’s Trade Market

Garrett, 29, is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Coming off his seventh consecutive double-digit sack season, Garrett is instantly the top name on the trade market. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was even an MVP finalist that same season. In just eight seasons, Garrett has accumulated 102.5 sacks, good for eighth on the NFL active sack leader list.

His long list of accolades would be expected to accompany a large trade package. However, one NFL general manager does not believe it will take multiple first-round picks to acquire Garrett, according to Russini.

Instead, the GM says it should only take one first-round draft pick and something more. Whether it be a first and second-round pick, a first and two-third-round picks, or a first-round pick and a player, Garrett’s market may not be as high as initially thought.

One NFL GM on what a trade for Myles Garrett could look like: “Probably a 1+. Can’t wait for the

“It will be 3 1s” crowd. Not happening. 1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.” https://t.co/xGRlikiwr2 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 3, 2025

If that is the case, the 49ers should be the first team to make an offer for Myles Garrett. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is back and the expectation is the team will draft a defensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft anyway, so why not trade the 11th overall pick and something more for Garrett?

San Francisco also has two third-round picks and could even offer a player like Deebo Samuel or Leonard Floyd to sweeten any deal. However, salary cap implications could half any deal from the Cleveland Browns’ perspective.

49ers Can Afford Garrett, Cleveland Can’t

To be clear, the San Francisco 49ers can afford to take on Myles Garrett’s full contract. He is currently under contract for two more years, worth $50 million. Any team acquiring Garrett will be on the hook for $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026, but none of which contain guaranteed money.

Similar to Maxx Crosby’s contract, San Francisco could acquire Garrett and then immediately extend him to erase part of the four void years in his deal and lower his remaining cap hits. While complicated, the 49ers have been doing it all their star player contracts for years. Not to mention, the 49ers can extend Fred Warner and George Kittle, adding more cap space to their current $48 million total, per Over the Cap.

Where things get even more complicated is the Cleveland Browns’ financial responsibility. Due to multiple restructures, trading Garrett will cost the Browns $36.2 million in dead cap. Doing so would drain Cleveland’s $30.1 million cap space. Like San Francisco, they could restructure multiple player’s contracts or hope somehow they can void Deshaun Watson’s $127 million dead cap hit in 2025. Nonetheless, trading Garrett would not be smart for the Browns.

However, if Garrett refuses to play, he could force their hand, opening up a direct path for the 49ers to make an offer. San Francisco did something similar in 2018 when they tried to trade for Khalil Mack. While unsuccessful, the 49ers have been aggressive on the trade market, especially when it comes to pass rushers.

If anybody would garner another all-in trade offer by the San Francisco 49ers, it should be Myles Garrett.

Trade Proposal: