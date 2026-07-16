NFL Legend Jerry Rice Goes Viral After Chasing Heckler at Golf Tournament

Golf has plenty of unwritten rules, and one of the biggest is staying quiet during another player’s backswing. That etiquette was broken during the American Century Championship when a fan heckled NFL legend Jerry Rice.

A video that quickly circulated on social media showed Rice preparing to tee off when a fan yelled during his backswing. The distraction appeared to contribute to a poor shot, and Rice immediately got upset.

Rice Chases Down Heckler

After hitting the ball, Rice quickly turned toward the gallery and shouted, “Hey, hey! Yo, hey!” before running toward the fan while yelling, “Which one? Which one?”

Rice eventually reached the fan, though it’s unclear what he said during the confrontation. As he walked back toward the course, the crowd erupted in applause, and Rice returned with a smile on his face.

Check it out:

🚨🏌️🏃 #WATCH — Jerry Rice was heckled at the American Century Championship and chased the man down. “Which one, which one!” pic.twitter.com/gQ1fycnBa2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 16, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

@TWlegion: “Good luck running away from Jerry Rice.”

@mordecai4077987: “Good for him. Security should eject that jerk.”

@RAMSR48: “I get it. Heckling sucks, but Jerry take a chill pill! LOL! Fire and Passion!”

@RonWechsler: “Well one thing for sure, the heckler is NOT going to be outrunning Jerry Rice.”

Rice’s 2024 Altercation

Coincidentally, this isn’t Rice’s first heated incident at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

In 2024, Rice became upset after reporters asked him about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver corps. During the exchange, he got in one reporter’s face and said, “I will [expletive] you up,” before walking away. After security stepped in to calm the situation, Rice added, “If you want some, come get some.”

Two years later, Rice still appears to have the same competitive fire, whether he’s on the football field or competing in a charity golf tournament.