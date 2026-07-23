NFL Legend Makes Mike Evans Prediction for First 49ers Season

One of the weirdest sights during the upcoming NFL season will be seeing veteran wide receiver Mike Evans in a San Francisco 49ers uniform.

Evans has been one of the league’s premier wide receivers throughout his 12-year NFL career, all of which he spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, after hitting free agency this offseason, Evans agreed to a three-year, $42.5 million deal with San Francisco and will report to his first training camp with the organization this weekend.

Chad Johnson Makes Prediction for Evans

Ahead of Evans’ first season in the Bay Area, NFL legend Chad Johnson, better known as Chad Ochocinco, shared his prediction for what the veteran receiver will accomplish in 2026.

After the NFL posted, “What will Mike Evans and Brock Purdy cook up this season?” on social media, Johnson responded by predicting Evans would finish with 98 receptions, 1,343 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Chad Johnson predicts Mike Evans will have a career year #49ers 👀 pic.twitter.com/JW8y19jInK — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 23, 2026

Evans Reveals Why He Signed With 49ers

Evans explained last month why he chose to sign with the 49ers, pointing to quarterback Brock Purdy as one of the biggest reasons behind his decision.

“I love Brock, man,” Evans said this past week. “He’s a big reason why I came here, and I said that in my initial Zoom call with you guys. He throws a really great ball. I’m getting the timing down with him now. He’s super smart. He’s about his business. … I look forward to having a great connection with him this year.”

Evans’ NFL Career

Outside of last season, when he appeared in just eight games because of injury, Evans has been one of the NFL’s most consistent wide receivers.

He opened his career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Yet he has topped 1,300 receiving yards only twice, making Johnson’s projection an ambitious one for the 32-year-old six-time Pro Bowler.

Evans enters the 2026 season with 866 receptions, 13,052 receiving yards, and 108 touchdowns over his career.