NFL Makes Announcement on 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Before Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 entering their Week 9 matchup on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.

For the 49ers, though, the one thing they haven’t been able to shake, dating back to training camp, is the injury bug.

They’re dealing with several key players on the sidelines right now, including veteran wide receivers Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk, all of whom have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

This means more will fall on the shoulders of star running back Christian McCaffrey, and he certainly hasn’t shied away from a bigger workload.

NFL Makes Announcement on McCaffrey

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, the NFL made quite the historic announcement regarding McCaffrey, which it shared on social media as a preview before the 49ers take on the Raiders.

The NFL shared that McCaffrey is just the second player in league history to record 70-plus rushing touchdowns and 30-plus receiving touchdowns, joining only Marshall Faulk.

“CMC just keeps making history,” the post read.

NFL Fans React on Social Media

McCaffrey has built quite the following throughout his career, and fans reacted to the NFL’s post on Saturday.

“So proud of you, young man! I’ve been watching you since your Stanford days. My husband used to call you the kid with the blue eyes,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Healthy CMC is just unfair, the man does everything.”

Another person wrote, “Just him and Faulk. Absolute freak.”

“Top 3 RB of our generation,” one more fan commented.

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

With all the injuries on offense, McCaffrey has been one of the few reliable players the 49ers have been able to count on week in and week out this season.

Across seven games, the four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 84 carries for 389 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also hauled in 34 receptions for 251 yards.