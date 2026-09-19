NFL Announces Punishment for Two Rams Players After Loss to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams went to Australia to start their 2026 NFL season. Still, it was a lopsided Week 1 matchup, with the Niners taking the win; two Rams players took a hit to their bank accounts after the NFL handed out fines.

On Sept. 19, the NFL announced its Week 1 fines, with Tyler Davis and Nate Landman receiving financial punishment for their hits in the loss to the 49ers, starting with Landman, who received the heftier of the two fines for a play deemed unnecessary roughness.

Landman’s play occurred in the second quarter at 7:01, when the player used his helmet on a hit. As a result of that play, Landman was fined $11,111. Meanwhile, Davis was fined for a hit on a quarterback as the player delivered a blow to the head/neck area of Niners QB Brock Purdy.

Because of that play, Davis was fined $6,225. The Niners also had two players fined in this game. 49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk was fined the most of any player in this game due to a play deemed unnecessary roughness. Juszczyk used his helmet on a play, and because of that, the league is fining him $20,033.

Jake Tonges was the other 49ers player fined in this game, as the tight end made a play that was also deemed unnecessary roughness. Tonges used a leg whip, and the NFL is fining him $9,266.

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on Adapting Back to Pacific Time Zone

Meanwhile, both teams are back in the U.S. and ready for Week 2, but Rams head coach Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the midweek adaptations due to jet lag that they made to prepare for their next opponents.

Shanahan told reporters he felt the team was back to normal as of Sept. 16 but needed a few days to recover after returning from Australia.

“Speaking for myself, I felt like crap all weekend,” Shanahan said on Sept. 16 (h/t Bleacher Report). “We had two days off, and I did not feel right. Took a few days. I think I was good by Monday. Talking to some of the guys, some guys felt fine right away, some went through the same stuff, but I think we’re definitely all good by now.”

It will be interesting to see if the Niners can get off to a 2-0 start against the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After a challenging trip to Australia and back to the Bay Area, the 49ers would likely be happy with how the first two weeks have gone if they can get a Week 2 win.

Rams’ Sean McVay Is Blunt About Playing in Australia Again

As for McVay, he might have upset NFL fans in Australia, as the Rams head coach was blunt with his remarks about playing Week 1 over there.

“We’re not playing in Australia ever again, I hope,” McVay told reporters on Sept. 17 (h/t ESPN). “Not because it wasn’t a great atmosphere; that’ll get taken out of context… It’s almost like you try to do the ‘Men in Black’ thing where you say, ‘Hey, I don’t remember what happened. That was so long ago.'”