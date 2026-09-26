NFL Announces Punishment for Two 49ers Players After Beating Dolphins

Aside from the Kyle Juszczyk fine, two other San Francisco 49ers players received a fine for their actions in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. On Sept. 26, the NFL announced its Week 2 fines, with Upton Stout and Keion White appearing alongside Juszczyk.

Of the two players, White received the bigger fine for a hit on a quarterback in which he put his body weight into it during a play in the second quarter at the 4:34 mark. As a result, the league is fining White $13,770.

Meanwhile, as for Stout, the NFL fined him for a play in which the league saw unsportsmanlike conduct as taunting during the second quarter at the 13:18 mark. As a result, the NFL is fining Stout $7,501. Nonetheless, compared to what the league fined Juszczyk, these two fines aren’t much.

Juszczyk received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, which the league deemed an obscene gesture. The first fine came in the third quarter at the 7:50 mark, and the second came in the same quarter at the 5:51 mark.

Kyle Juszczyk on the NFL Fining Him for Celebration

After his fines became public during the week, Juszczyk spoke to the media on Sept. 24 and said he was surprised by the fine, given that it’s been made clear he has the nickname Juice and that it’s not associated with anything other than that.

“I feel like there’s already been so much put out there,” Juszczyk said. “I don’t know how else to say it [and] I wasn’t drinking beer in my celebration; I think you guys all know my nickname is Juice [and] I have ‘Juice’ on my pads.

“The stadium yells ‘Juice’ when I catch the ball. When I celebrate, I celebrate by drinking juice, and it’s been that way for years. So I was surprised as anybody when I got a fine this week.”

Moreover, Juszczyk noted that he doesn’t even drink beer, which makes the fine even more ridiculous in his eyes, aside from the fact that his gesture is clearly because of the nickname Juice.

“That’s the other side of it, is I don’t even drink beer,” Juszczyk added. “I maybe drink like five times a year in the offseason, and it’s usually with George because he peer pressures me. So that’s a whole other side to it.”

49ers Get Trade Outlook on Potential Trade for Khalil Mack

Meanwhile, the Niners have lost Nick Bosa for a few weeks due to a calf injury, and because of that, there’s been trade speculation about whether the team will pursue an edge rusher at some point leading up to the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

On the Sept. 25 edition of “Niners Nightly,” KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared a trade outlook on the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Khalil Mack. Krueger noted that Mack’s current contract could be a hurdle: He’s on a one-year deal but has an average salary of $18,000,000, per Spotrac.

“You got Khalil Mack, and the Chargers are 0-2, and if they continue to lose, they could be out of the playoff picture within the minute,” Krueger said.

“I think the Chargers are gonna stink, and they have Khalil Mack, so maybe you could call them and get Khalil Mack. That would be interesting. I think he makes a lot of money.”

It would be interesting to see how much that would cost the Niners, but Mack’s salary is enough for Krueger to question a potential move.