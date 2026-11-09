NFL Reinstates Brandon Aiyuk: What It Means For the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-17 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, improving to 7-1. The 49ers currently own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk saga continues after Monday’s NFL transaction wire report.

NFL Announces Latest Brandon Aiyuk News

The NFL reinstated WR Brandon Aiyuk, and he received a 2-week roster exemption on Monday, per the transaction wire.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on X minutes earlier that Aiyuk reported for his physical on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The 49ers have until Nov. 23 to make a roster move regarding Aiyuk. The WR is currently on San Francisco’s reserve/did not report list.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN wrote about the possible options the 49ers could make regarding Aiyuk.

Wagoner wrote (on Nov. 6): “The 49ers could release Aiyuk, a scenario that remains the most likely. They could trade him, a move the 49ers prefer, though they haven’t found a trade partner throughout the offseason, and the deadline is Tuesday. Or the 49ers could add him to the 53-man roster.”

The Lead Up to Brandon Aiyuk Being Reinstated

Aiyuk has not played in an NFL game since Oct. 24, 2024, against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee.

Since his injury, the 49ers have voided roughly $27 million in guaranteed money on Aiyuk’s contract because he did not attend knee rehab sessions.

Then, Aiyuk did not report to the 49ers’ training camp this July.

However, Aiyuk finally turned in his paperwork in order to get reinstated on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The WR and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, then reported to the 49ers’ training facility on Friday, Nov. 6.

Aiyuk briefly spoke to reporters on Friday. “I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I’m back to 100% and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League.”