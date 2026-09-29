NFL Suddenly Makes Change to 49ers’ Week 5 Game Against Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-0 entering their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

And while all the focus is on that game for San Francisco, the NFL decided to make a sudden change on Tuesday involving the team’s premier matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, which will take place in Seattle.

NFL Makes Change to 49ers-Seahawks Game

San Francisco and Seattle will play at 4:25 p.m. ET next weekend on Oct. 11, with Fox televising the game.

However, the NFL originally scheduled the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers matchup for that 4:25 p.m. slot, which likely would’ve meant that most areas wouldn’t have seen the Seahawks and 49ers nationally.

The NFL stepped in this week and decided to move the Bears and Packers game entirely into the 1 p.m. ET slot and make the 49ers and the Seahawks the lead game for Fox in the window to follow.

Via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team: “NFL schedule change: Bears at Packers in Week 5 is being moved from 4:25pm ET to 1pm ET. Seahawks-49ers will now be the marquee matchup in the 4:25pm ET window on FOX. Change is made with Caleb Williams likely out and the Packers’ rough start to the season.”

NFL schedule change: Bears at Packers in Week 5 is being moved from 4:25pm ET to 1pm ET. Seahawks-49ers will now be the marquee matchup in the 4:25pm ET window on FOX. Change is made with Caleb Williams likely out and the Packers’ rough start to the season. pic.twitter.com/6UUfXzW0wQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2026

Why the NFL Made the Switch

The reasoning behind making the switch likely stems from the thought that Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams will be out. The Packers have also simply been underwhelming through three weeks, holding a 1-2 record and coming off a primetime loss against the Atlanta Falcons at home on Thursday night.

Then you look at the flip side. The 49ers are playing as well as any team in the league, standing at 3-0. While Seattle is coming off a somewhat surprising loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, they’re still 2-1 and the defending Super Bowl champions.