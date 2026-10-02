NFL Hands Lengthy Suspension to 49ers Owner Jed York

The NFL came down hard on San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York on Friday, handing out a punishment following his arrest for soliciting a prostitute in Ohio that will no doubt leave a lasting stain on his legacy and his family’s legacy as owners of 1 of the NFL’s premier franchises.

“Just in: San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

York was arrested on August 23 at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of an online prostitution sting conducted by local authorities.

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full,” York said in a prepared statement. “To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

Jed York Stayed Away From 49ers After Arrest

York has stayed away from the 49ers since his arrest and while the NFL conducted its investigation.

“49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL announced today,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Friday. “During the time the league’s investigation has been proceeding, York has stayed away from the 49ers first three regular-season games, as well as from NFL league meetings. Those three missed games are counted toward his suspension, and he may return on Tuesday, Oct. 20.”

Time Away From 49ers Counts Toward Suspension

York’s absence through the first 3 games of the 2026 regular season — the 49ers are 3-0 — will count toward the 6-game suspension.

“49ers owner Jed York has been suspended 6 regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “York was arrested after allegedly using a prostitution website to arrange a $140 sexual encounter in the summer … York was away from the team for the first 3 games of the season, and as a result that will count toward his 6-game suspension. So today’s announcement is really a 3-game publicly known suspension.”