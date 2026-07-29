NFL World Reacts to George Kittle’s Top 100 Ranking

The NFL season is just around the corner, and as training camps get underway each year, the league begins unveiling its annual Top 100 list, which is voted on by the players.

On Wednesday morning, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle checked in at No. 46 after ranking No. 31 on last year’s list.

The 49ers posted on social media, “The People’s Tight End.”

Trent Williams Praises Kittle

As it does with every ranking reveal, the NFL paired Kittle’s announcement with reactions from fellow players, including his 49ers teammate, Trent Williams.

“Come on, man, you know. George is the best tight end in football,” Williams said. “There’s no doubt about it, and there’s nothing he can’t do… He’s literally Superman on the field. Lightning in a bottle. We’re a completely different offense when we got that guy playing the tight end position.”

Football Fans React on Social Media

As the annual rankings list typically does, it sparked plenty of debate among football fans.

“Love Kittle but… 600 yds..? What IS this list,” one fan said.

Another fan added, “I’m sorry but there are not 45 players better than [Kittle].”

Someone else wrote, “I do like Kittle, but he was injured for the majority of the season. What are even these rankings??”

“Shouldn’t have been above anyone. He was injured for large portions of the season, man. Great player, but he was injured,” another fan shared.

One more person commented, “KITTLE AT 46?! THE MAN IS STILL COOKING!”

Kittle’s 2026 Outlook

Kittle appeared in 11 games last season, recording 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, he suffered a torn Achilles in the Wild Card round, and while his rehab has reportedly been progressing well, his status for Week 1 remains very much in doubt.

The 49ers will open the season in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10.