49ers Announce Nick Bosa Decision Ahead of Broncos Game

Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, marking a second straight missed game for the San Francisco 49ers star.

Bosa’s Calf Injury Continues to Linger for the 49ers

Bosa suffered the calf injury during a Thursday practice last week and was already ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday that week before being officially sidelined. Now he’ll miss a second consecutive game.

Bosa had returned for the first two games of the season after missing most of last year with a torn ACL, an injury he suffered against these same Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2025 season. He recorded seven tackles across those two outings this year while the team managed his snap count, playing 70 total snaps as he worked his way back.

When Bosa Could Return for the 49ers

Bosa is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. Shanahan told reporters last Friday that he expects Bosa back at some point this season. He also acknowledged the absence could stretch on for a while.

San Francisco made a notable decision by not placing Bosa on injured reserve, according to Schefter. That means he’s not subject to the mandatory four-game minimum that comes with an IR designation. He remains eligible to return before Week 7 if his recovery allows it.

Coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that Nick Bosa, ruled out this week, will be back. After pulling his calf warming up for practice, he’s out “a few weeks.” https://t.co/1dOts96Mof — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2026

A Thin Defensive Line Gets Thinner

The timing is difficult for a defensive line already dealing with significant injuries. Alfred Collins is out for the year. C.J. West and Sam Okuayinonu are both on injured reserve as well. Rookie Romello Height missed last week’s game with a broken hand. He’s expected to return to practice this week. James Thompson Jr. is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain that’s expected to keep him out multiple weeks.

San Francisco has already turned to the market for reinforcements. The team signed veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon to the practice squad this week. The 49ers are also getting closer to activating rookie Mykel Williams, who is set to have his practice window opened as he continues working back from his own torn ACL. Williams isn’t eligible to play this week, but his return to practice puts him on track for a possible Week 5 debut against the Seattle Seahawks. That would give the 49ers some much-needed depth up front as Bosa’s absence continues.