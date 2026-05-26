49ers’ Nick Bosa Receives Blunt Take on Free Agent Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa has been the name in the speculation mill this offseason for the San Francisco 49ers. However, the veteran pass rusher has yet to sign with any team, and his potential asking price might be too much for the Niners.

Still, the veteran pass rusher showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he has plenty left in the tank. During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade.

He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

With the older Bosa still a free agent, KNBR’s Larry Krueger shared that the former Los Angeles Chargers star would be a major help for his younger brother.

“Joey Bosa is definitely a fit,” Krueger said on the May 25 edition of “The Krueg Show.” “Obviously, his brother is on the roster returning from a torn ACL. His brother needs him at this point. If Joey Bosa came to the Niners, that would make Nick Bosa’s life easier.

“Joey Bosa has made a ton of cash, and I think at this point, making his little brother’s life easier and maybe pairing with him to get a ring together could be very exciting and intriguing. But the price has probably got to be right.”

Niners Do Need a Pass Rusher to Bolster Depth

Moreover, Krueger notes the price range that might see the 49ers and the older Bosa see eye to eye on a contract. Nonetheless, it’s one thing to speculate and another to reach an agreement, and so far, that team reportedly feels the player is too expensive.

“I would say $8 million to $10 million is probably the price,” Krueger added. “And the 49ers have $71 million of cap that they’d like to roll over a big chunk of. So, the Niners badly need pass-rush help. The need for the 49ers is not just, ‘Oh, this would be nice.’ The need is legit… You’ve got Joey Bosa, who’s only 30 years old. He’s had his share of injuries, but last season he played 15 games.

“He had five sacks. It wasn’t a dominant year, but it was definitely solid production. The number that really jumps out is the five forced fumbles. Five forced fumbles is worth some money. So, I’m not saying the Niners ought to overpay a 30-year-old defensive lineman with an injury history just because they have a need.”

49ers Insider Gives Latest on Joey Bosa Speculation

As for where the 49ers and the older Bosa stand, SF Standard’s David Lombardi shared the latest, noting that the veteran is still too expensive for the Niners’ liking.

“We’ve talked a lot about Joey Bosa,“ Lombardi said in a May 22 video on his YouTube channel. “He remains a free agent, and I think the 49ers have been interested in him throughout the offseason, but they want him at the right price because Joey Bosa is no longer in his prime.

“He’s somebody who I thought faded over the course of last season with Buffalo, though he started tremendously strong with four forced fumbles in the first five games. He could provide a very nice bookend while Nick Bosa continues to recover from a torn ACL. We’ll see if Nick is ready for Week 1, but the interest in Joey makes all the sense in the world.“