Nick Bosa Drops Major Update on Brother Joey Bosa Joining the 49ers

Most would agree that the San Francisco 49ers have a roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl; however, there’s one position that still has some fans worried: pass-rusher.

Getting star edge-rusher Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams both back healthy will be a big boost, but other than adding rookie third-rounder Romello Height and free-agent defensive end Cam Sample, the 49ers didn’t do much to address that specific need this offseason.

And with last year’s top pass-rusher Bryce Huff retiring, there’s still room for San Francisco to add another impact rusher, like Bosa’s brother Joey Bosa, before the start of the season.

Nick Bosa Addresses Joey Bosa Team Up With 49ers

During an appearance on KNBR’s “The Murph and Markus Morning Show” on Monday, Nick was asked whether or not he believed there was a chance he could line up next to his brother on the 49ers defensive line next season.

“Is Joey going to be texting any time soon?” Nick was asked.

“Joey might need to start training if that’s going to be the case,” Nick replied.

When asked point-blank if Joey would text him about playing with the 49ers next season, Nick bluntly stated “No, probably not.”

Nick’s comments were likely a gut-punch to 49ers fans who got their hopes up dreaming of a Bosa brothers team-up in the Bay Area in 2026, especially after their mom Cheryl fueled that speculation back in March when she posted a photo of both her sons in 49ers jerseys on her Instagram story.

But given Nick’s comments and recent reporting by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it doesn’t seem likely that Joey will be playing for the 49ers (or any team, for that matter) in 2026.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said. “Could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely.

“But I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already. I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would have happened already.”

What Are 49ers’ Options if Joey Bosa is Off the Table?

If Joey is, indeed, not an option for San Francisco, then who could the team turn to in order to fill its need for depth pass-rushers?

The free-agent market surprisingly has several solid options.

Though they’re not the caliber of players they used to be, Haason Redick, Leonard Floyd, Denico Autry, Yetur Gross-Matos, Von Miller, Kyle Van Noy, and Jadeveon Clowney are all still looking for a new team.

Clowney is likely the best of that group. The 33-year-old DE had a solid season last year rushing the passer, totaling 40 pressures, 29 hurries, and 8.5 sacks along with 12 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers have also been linked to blockbuster trades for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and New York Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux during the offseason.

The 28-year-old Crosby logged 53 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and 10 sacks last season, and he’s reached double-digit sacks in three of his last four seasons. Conversely, Thibodeaux was slightly less effective (32 pressures, 23 hurries, 6 QB hits, 2.5 sacks), but he’s just two years removed from a monster 45-pressure, 29-hurry, 11.5-sack season.