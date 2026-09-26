Nick Bosa Injury Development Takes Wild Turn After 49ers’ Season-Ending Scare

San Francisco 49ers fans presumably went through the emotional ringer on Friday morning.

They woke up to a rumored report from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan stating that star edge-rusher Nick Bosa could miss the rest of the seasons after recently suffering a calf injury during practice.

“Developing Story: There is concern that 49ers DE Nick Bosa has a ‘serious injury’ and ‘if he’s not out for the season, he’s out multiple weeks’ according to 49ers Insider @jenniferleechan,” 95.7 The Game tweeted, to which Chan offered a rebuttal.

“I said ‘COULD HAVE’ have due to his practice status changing and other factors. I also said I COULD be wrong. Let’s not pick and choose words,” Chan replied after social media started going haywire with speculation about Bosa’s injury.

However, it didn’t take long for the record to get set straight on Bosa’s injury prognosis.

49ers Make Bold Decision After Nick Bosa Injury

With the internet buzzing trying to guess how long Bosa would miss, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed how long the Pro Bowl edge-rusher would realistically miss.

“Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss ‘a few weeks,’ including Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Schefter wrote. “The team is figuring out whether or not Bosa needs to be placed on injured reserve.”

Schefter also disclosed that because the 49ers already have 15 players on the reserve/injured list, and teams can only designated eight of them to return during the regular season, they didn’t want to put Bosa on IR.

“The 49ers now are leaning toward not placing DE Nick Bosa on injured reserve in part because they’re running out of injured reserve spaces, per source,” Schefter added in a follow-up tweet.

“It’s Week 3 — this is a ridiculous problem,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated regarding the 49ers’ injury issues. “… Then it’s like, OK if he misses three games, let’s say, if he misses four games, is it worth putting him on IR? Probably not. So, they’re just going to ride it out and have him active but not play until he’s ready to go.”

Kyle Shanahan Addresses Bosa’s Injury Situation

The good news for 49ers fans is the team not putting Bosa on IR likely means they don’t believe it’ll be a long-term injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even confirmed a smooch on Friday afternoon.

“Because of the number we have on [IR], we won’t be able to do all of them,” Shanahan said. “So, we’ve got to decide and just guess which ones will go longer, which ones have the chances of [returning] sooner, and it’s just a guess. They’re all really close in the same boat.”

As for how Bosa injured himself, Shanahan revealed that it was a pure accident during one of the team’s practices.

“[He got hurt] in his warm-up deal,” Shanahan added. “Right before walkthrough he does his own warm up there on the side, and he just [hurt] his calf doing it. I haven’t talked to him directly, but I know he’s bummed out. He’ll be back. We can’t say exactly [how long he’ll be out] but I’m guessing around a few weeks.”