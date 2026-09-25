49ers Reporter Raises Joey Bosa Question as Nick Bosa Injury Concern Grows

The San Francisco 49ers have spent months waiting to get Nick Bosa back. Two missed practices and a new calf designation have now revived a question about a different Bosa.

49ers reporter Akash Anavarathan wondered Friday whether San Francisco should call Nick’s older brother, Joey Bosa, with the team short on healthy edge rushers. It was a suggestion, not a report of contact between the team and the free agent. But the timing is hard to ignore.

Nick Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Wednesday’s absence was listed as rest related to his knee; Thursday’s injury designation included his knee and calf, according to Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle. The extent of the calf issue is unclear.

Why Joey Bosa’s Name Is Back in the 49ers Conversation

“Have to wonder if the #49ers are going to call Joey Bosa, as they desperately need EDGE rushers,” Anavarathan wrote on X. He also noted that Mykel Williams cannot play until Week 5 and mentioned Leonard Floyd as another possible option.

The immediate depth problem extends beyond Nick Bosa. Rookie Romello Height also missed practice Thursday after surgery on a broken hand, though head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had an outside chance to play Sunday. Williams remains on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL.

If Bosa and Height cannot play against Arizona, Keion White, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Khalid Kareem are the available outside options identified by the Chronicle. The 49ers’ depth chart lists Height directly behind Nick Bosa at right defensive end. This is more than a hypothetical need for another pass rusher; it is a question of who takes the snaps this weekend.

Nick Bosa Previously Cast Doubt on Joey’s NFL Return

There is a substantial obstacle to the reunion idea: whether Joey Bosa wants to play.

In late July, Nick said his brother might need to “start training” if he planned to return. Asked whether news of Joey’s return could be coming, Nick answered, “No, probably not,” according to NBC Sports. Joey has remained unsigned after recording five sacks for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

General manager John Lynch had addressed the possibility earlier in the offseason, too. “I know that would make Mama Bosa happy,” Lynch said in March, “but I don’t know if we can afford him.” Those comments came before this week’s injuries, but neither Lynch nor the team has announced a change of course.

Friday’s practice and the final injury report should give the 49ers a clearer picture of their options for Sunday. Calling Joey Bosa would require an answer to a more basic question first: Is he ready to come back at all?