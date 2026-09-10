49ers Get Good News on $170 Million Star Before Rams Game

The San Francisco 49ers will be nearly at full strength for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and one of the biggest pieces of that puzzle is Nick Bosa. The star defensive end carries no injury designation heading into Thursday’s game in Melbourne, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bosa was limited in Tuesday’s practice as he wrapped up his recovery from ACL surgery, but he’s healthy and expected to suit up for the Week 1 matchup.

Bosa Set for First Game Action Since Tearing His ACL

Bosa’s last start came in Week 3 of the 2025 season against the Arizona Cardinals, when he suffered the ACL tear that ended his year. He’s spent the better part of a year working back. On Wednesday, he made clear he feels fully ready for the moment.

Bosa said he’s 100 percent ready to return from the injury. That’s a significant statement, given how much time he’s missed since last September.

His return comes at an important time for the 49ers’ defensive line, which has taken a series of hits this offseason. Alfred Collins suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon this week. Mykel Williams is still working back from his own torn ACL. Sam Okuayinonu recently broke his foot. With that group thinned out, the 49ers need Bosa to carry a heavy load right out of the gate.

Other 49ers Set to Play Thursday

Bosa wasn’t the only player getting good news this week. George Kittle is working back from a torn Achilles suffered in last season’s wild-card round. He also carries no injury designation and is expected to play. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerback Renardo Green and rookie defensive end Romello Height are also cleared and presumed good to go.

Collins remains the only 49er ruled out for the opener. With the team’s defensive line depth already strained, San Francisco is expected to use one of its practice-squad elevations on a defensive lineman ahead of the roster deadline.

Final Word for the 49ers

Getting Bosa back at full strength gives San Francisco a major boost. The Rams present a serious challenge, led by MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and a talented group of playmakers.

Consistent pressure from Bosa and the rest of the 49ers’ defensive front could help determine how Thursday’s opener plays out.