San Francisco 49ers React to Nick Bosa’s Social Post Before Rams Game

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa did not need a caption to get a reaction from his teammates.

Bosa posted a photo of himself in uniform on Instagram on September 2, shortly after taking another major step toward returning for the 49ers’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Fred Warner, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Bosa’s mother, Cheryl Bosa, were among those celebrating in the comments.

Warner wrote, “Siiiiicccckkk,” while Juszczyk responded, “Go time!” Cheryl Bosa added, “So happy son!!! Love you so much!”

The timing made the reactions particularly notable.

Bosa had participated in 11-on-11 work earlier Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during Week 3 of the 2025 season. He then made it clear that his plan is to be on the field when San Francisco opens the season against Los Angeles in Melbourne, Australia.

Nick Bosa Sends Strongest Week 1 Signal Yet

Bosa has stopped short of receiving an official Week 1 designation, but his tone changed substantially after returning to team drills.

When NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco asked Bosa about making the trip to Australia, the five-time Pro Bowler gave perhaps his clearest indication yet that he expects to play.

“I’m flying out there, I’m going to [expletive] play,” Bosa said.

That came after Bosa had been away from practice since August 3 because of tendinitis and soreness in his surgically repaired knee. Wednesday marked his first practice in roughly a month and his first 11-on-11 action since the ACL tear.

The 49ers had been targeting the practices immediately before their departure for Australia as an important checkpoint for both Bosa and tight end George Kittle. San Francisco confirmed earlier in the week that both stars were expected to return to practice while working toward the opener.

Bosa’s Instagram post, and the enthusiastic reaction from two of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, arrived against that backdrop.

It does not constitute an official declaration that Bosa has been cleared for Week 1. But after months of rehabilitation and a recent setback involving his knee, the public confidence surrounding his comeback has clearly increased.

Bosa’s Return Would Change 49ers-Rams Matchup

Getting Bosa back immediately would give the 49ers a major reinforcement for an unusual and important opener.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will play on September 10 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia. The game is also an NFC West matchup, giving Bosa and the 49ers divisional stakes immediately after the long offseason.

Bosa appeared in only three games last season before tearing his ACL. He recorded two sacks before the injury and enters 2026 with 64.5 sacks over his NFL career.

His return therefore would be more significant than simply getting another starter back on the field. San Francisco lost its premier edge rusher almost immediately last season and spent virtually the entire year without him.

The 49ers still have to get Bosa through their remaining preparation in Australia before his status becomes official.

For now, though, Bosa appears to believe he will play — and judging by Warner and Juszczyk’s reactions, his teammates sound ready to have No. 97 back with them.