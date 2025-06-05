Nick Bosa Sends Strong Message to Returning 49ers Coach Robert Saleh

Nick Bosa didn’t appreciate Robert Saleh’s impact on the San Francisco 49ers‘ defense until he returned this off-season.

Bosa lauded Saleh’s return to the Bay Area and expressed his excitement about playing for the new 49ers defensive coordinator, who is making his second stint at that position.

Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017-20, helping them reach Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. He left to become head coach of the New York Jets but was fired after three sub-.500 seasons and a 2-3 start to the highly anticipated 2024 season.

Saleh was announced as the 49ers DC again in January, replacing Brandon Staley, who left to become the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator.

What Did Nick Bosa Say About Robert Saleh?

Bosa admitted he is more excited to have Saleh as the leader of his side of the ball than he did during his first tour as Niners defensive coordinator.

“I feel like I appreciate him more now,” Bosa said. “When I was a rookie, I didn’t really know what I had with him as a defensive coordinator.”

Saleh is widely respected around the NFL, proven by the fact he caught on as a member of the Green Bay Packers staff shortly after he was let go by the Jets before he re-joined the 49ers after their season ended.

Bosa spoke of Saleh’s character and how he gravitates towards him.

“It’s great to have him back,” Bosa said. “I just love him as a man. He’s a great dude.”

Bosa’s comments came after the 49ers’ OTAs on Wednesday. But they follow how he lauded the decision for San Francisco to bring him back from earlier this year.

“It’s huge,” Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area in February. “A familiar face, a guy that I’ve missed. I kind of didn’t know how good we had it when he was there.

“He’s a great person and a great coach.”

What Else Did Nick Bosa Say This Week?

Bosa nearly got himself in hot water when he admitted he was hoping his brother Joey Bosa would join the 49ers roster this off-season.

Joey Bosa was a free agent but signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. Even though the Bosas aren’t on the same time zone anymore — Joey, of course, was a standout defensive player for the Los Angeles Chargers the past nine seasons, compiling 72 sacks.

“Maybe for a moment,” Nick said when asked if he thought Joey would join the 49ers at some point during the off-season. “It was [exciting to think about it], but business is business.”

The Bosas did not play together in college or pro. Even though each went to Ohio State, Nick was coming into the Buckeyes program as Joey was being drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2016 by the Chargers.

Still, Nick was excited for his brother’s new lucrative contract and the potential for him to play with a Super Bowl contender in Buffalo. Nick has twice played in the Super Bowl, but Joey has just one career playoff win.

“I’m happy for him,” Nick said. “He’s got a pretty good opportunity over there.”