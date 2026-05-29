49ers Receive Fantastic News on Nick Bosa’s Recovery

Superstar defensive end Nick Bosa handed the San Francisco 49ers fantastic news regarding his recovery from a torn ACL.

Bosa told reporters on May 28 that “he’s far along in his recovery and physical therapy, and he is on pace to be ready for a 17-game regular season as he returns from a torn ACL.”

The two-time All-Pro is expected to start in the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. He will provide a massive boost to the 49ers’ pass rush that was last in the NFL in sacks.

Nick Bosa Suffered a Torn ACL in Week 3

The five-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL last season on Sept. 21 against the Arizona Cardinals. Bosa had 2 sacks in 3 games before his season-ending injury. It was his second torn ACL in his 7-year NFL career. Bosa only played two games in the 2020 season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee.

It is a big loss for any defense when they lose an All-Pro pass rusher. But Bosa was the veteran on a rebuilt 49ers defensive front, and his injury thrusted a lot of their youth into action.

Both 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks, Alfred Collins and CJ West, had nice individual moments from the defensive tackle position but failed to get to the quarterback consistently. Meanwhile, 2025 first-round selection Mykel Williams only had 1 sack in 9 starts before suffering a torn ACL.

San Francisco 49ers’ Defensive Line Depth for 2026

San Francisco made a splash when they traded their 2026 third-round, 92nd overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for DT Osa Odighizuwa. The 27-year-old should occupy one of the starting defensive tackle spots and can apply some pass rush from the position.

While Bosa is on track for the season opener, the 49ers will likely have to wait a bit longer for defensive end Mykel Williams to make his return. The former first-round pick suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

Defensive tackles Alfred Collins and CJ West will provide solid depth in the interior. The 49ers also signed 4-year NFL veteran Cam Sample to a one-year contract in free agency. And they selected Texas Tech pass rusher Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.