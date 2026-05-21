49ers’ Nick Bosa Receives Strong Statement From Insider

Nick Bosa’s impact with the San Francisco 49ers in 2026 will play a major role in his future for 2027. The Niners’ pass rusher is coming off a torn ACL and will turn 29 during the season, so it will be interesting to see if he’s still impactful.

Moreover, the Niners have a decision to make next year on Bosa as he will have a cap hit will be about $55 million. While answering questions in his mailbag article that was published on May 20, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer answered a question regarding Bosa’s cap hit next year.

“Bosa has a big cap hit in 2027, at nearly $55 million,” Breer wrote. “And yes, he’s coming off a torn ACL and will turn 30 that November. Next year is also the first year of the deal done in the summer of 2023 that won’t be fully guaranteed from the outset—he has less than $1 million guaranteed for 2027.

“So all those points lead to a decision needing to be made. So, really, what this boils down to is how good Bosa is in 2026.”

Before his injury, Bosa had played 119 total snaps on defense. As a result, the edge rusher posted an 86.3 overall PFF defensive grade, generating 10 total pressures, two sacks, six hurries, and two QB hits. Moreover, against the run, Bosa recorded eight solo tackles and one forced fumble.

Insider Expects Nick Bosa to Bounce Back in 2026

Breer noted that if Bosa produces at the level that many expect him to this season, the 49ers wouldn’t have any issue paying what the edge rusher is due for next season, given the going pay rate that these players are receiving.

“If [Bosa] rings up a dozen sacks, and offenses have to double him and slide protection to him, the cash he’s due in 2027 ($33.18 million) is reasonable relative to where the market at his position has gone, and the cap numbers can be managed.

“If he gets hurt or slips, then we’re talking about another situation altogether. I would say that I have no doubt that Bosa’s going to do all he can to get back to being the player he has been for most of his seven years in the NFL.”

49ers Insider on Joey Bosa Speculation

Speaking of Bosa, his brother, Joey Bosa, has been in the speculation mill this offseason as a potential target for the 49ers, who could use the pass rush depth for the upcoming 2026 NFL season. On May 16, David Lombardi of the SF Standard shared an update on the older Bosa situation.

“[The 49ers] have money in the salary cap bank to be able to go out and make a move if one does make sense,” Lombardi said in a livestream on his YouTube channel.

“That does not mean they should go out and waste money or just sign Joey Bosa at whatever price he wants. They should still be judicious moving forward. Everybody is going to ask about Joey Bosa. They remain interested in Joey Bosa.”

It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks if the Niners and the older Bosa can find common ground on a potential deal.