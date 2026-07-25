San Francisco 49ers Announce Nick Bosa Injury Decision Right Before Camp

The San Francisco 49ers will not place Nick Bosa on the physically unable to perform list when training camp opens, an encouraging development for a defense counting on the star pass rusher to regain his previous form.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that Bosa is not on PUP, although the 49ers will gradually work him back into practice. General manager John Lynch confirmed that approach during his opening training-camp press conference and said Bosa has made strong progress.

“Nick’s doing tremendous,” Lynch said. “Nick has always had a different schedule. He’s got a great sense, a great instinct for his body and what he needs.”

Lynch said Bosa will likely begin camp with individual drills before the 49ers increase his participation.

“He’ll probably start in a phased, individual first, and then we’ll add as we see fit, as he sees fit,” Lynch said.

That plan allows San Francisco to protect Bosa without placing him on a list that would prevent him from practicing until he receives medical clearance.

Nick Bosa Changed His Offseason Routine

Lynch also revealed that Bosa altered his usual offseason schedule.

In previous years, Bosa typically returned to Florida to train. This offseason, he spent considerably more time around the 49ers’ facility.

“Nick kind of changed his routine,” Lynch said. “In the past, he’d go back to Florida. He stayed here this offseason for the most part, and I think he’s feeling really good as a result.”

Lynch grouped Bosa with linebacker Fred Warner as two of the organization’s most influential workers and leaders. Having both defenders healthy enough to participate early in camp would give San Francisco’s defense a considerably different foundation than it had during an injury-disrupted previous season.

Bosa’s presence is particularly important because the 49ers need more production from their defensive front.

49ers Need Bosa to Revive Their Pass Rush

Lynch did not minimize San Francisco’s problems along the defensive line.

“We weren’t good enough last year,” Lynch said. “There’s a lot of reasons for that, but ultimately all those reasons are just excuses.”

The 49ers recorded 20 sacks last season, according to the question posed to Lynch during the press conference. Lynch said San Francisco has historically been at its best when its defensive line consistently disrupts opposing offenses.

“When we’ve been successful here, our defensive line has wreaked havoc,” Lynch said. “When we’ve been at our best, we’ve made life miserable on the opposing offense from the defensive front.”

San Francisco has attempted to rebuild the group around Bosa with players including Alfred Collins, CJ West, Grayson Halton, Romello Height and Keion White. Lynch also said defensive coordinator Raheem Morris could introduce more versatility while maintaining a system with roots similar to the defense the 49ers previously ran under Robert Saleh.

None of those additions carries Bosa’s proven ability to command double-teams and alter an opponent’s blocking plan. His return does not solve every issue along the line, but it gives the 49ers the centerpiece around which the unit can be rebuilt.

The team is not rushing him into full practice work. Still, avoiding PUP represents a positive first step. Bosa can participate from the beginning of camp, follow his customary phased schedule and build toward a full workload before San Francisco opens the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.