49ers Hit With Offensive Line Concern Ahead of Rams Opener

The San Francisco 49ers have plenty of high-profile health questions entering the final stretch before Week 1, but longtime Bay Area reporter Tim Kawakami sees a different problem as the team’s biggest positional concern.

It’s the offensive line.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs,” Kawakami pointed to an unsettled competition at left guard and the health of starting right guard Dominick Puni while assessing the 49ers ahead of their September 10 opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

“I’d be concerned about that offensive line. There’s no question,” Kawakami said.

The concern has become more relevant as the 49ers approach their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Puni did not practice after experiencing residual concussion symptoms following his return to the field, according to the team. Kyle Shanahan said Puni had cleared the concussion protocol but was likely to re-enter it.

That leaves San Francisco facing uncertainty at both guard positions with little evaluation time remaining before the roster is cut to 53 players.

Play

49ers Still Searching for Answer at Left Guard

Left guard was already the lone open starting job on the 49ers’ offensive line entering camp.

It still isn’t settled.

Connor Colby, veteran Robert Jones and rookie Carver Willis have all received consideration for the job. Jones has also been sidelined by injury, further complicating the competition.

Shanahan said this week that the decision was “close to being decided” and identified the preseason finale as one of the team’s final opportunities to evaluate the position.

Kawakami’s concern goes beyond simply not knowing which player will win the job.

“They went into it not knowing who’s going to start at left guard, wanting to have a competition, and they still have a competition,” Kawakami said. “Maybe they have some guys who’ve not exactly shown that they deserve that job.”

Puni was supposed to provide stability next to whoever emerged at left guard. He has started every regular-season game of his NFL career since the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2024 draft.

His renewed concussion symptoms make the final days before the Australia trip significantly more important.

Rams Give 49ers Little Margin for Error

The opponent adds another layer to the issue.

San Francisco isn’t opening against a defense that gives an unsettled interior line much room to ease into the season. The Rams return several proven pass rushers from a defense that gave the 49ers problems last year.

Byron Young recorded 12 sacks in 2025, while Jared Verse had 7.5 and Kobie Turner added seven. That’s 26.5 sacks from those three players alone.

Kawakami specifically pointed to the matchup while explaining why the offensive line situation matters.

“They’re playing the Rams, who are really good on the defensive front,” he said. “We know the interior offensive line is very important.”

The 49ers have traditionally trusted offensive line coach Chris Foerster and Shanahan’s scheme rather than pouring premium resources into the interior of the line. Foerster said earlier in camp that the team planned to move multiple candidates around at guard to evaluate different combinations, but injuries interfered with that process.

That philosophy could be tested immediately if Puni cannot get cleared in time.

Colby is listed behind Puni at right guard on the team’s unofficial depth chart, meaning San Francisco could conceivably enter Week 1 with changes at both interior guard spots depending on how the next two weeks unfold.

For a team with veteran stars returning from significant injuries elsewhere on the roster, protecting Brock Purdy and keeping the offense functional would ordinarily be one of the more stable parts of the equation.

Instead, as Kawakami put it, the offensive line has become “the big one” to watch before the 49ers board the plane for Melbourne.