Trent Williams Injury Update: 49ers All-Pro Carted Off in Week 3

Life comes at you fast when you’re the San Francisco 49ers — it doesn’t matter the week or the day or the month. Somebody is getting hurt.

The 49ers saw 2 of their best offensive players leave Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals in quick succession–1st–team All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans, followed shortly by All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams.

“49ers LT Trent Williams was taken to the locker room with a stinger, another injury to a major player for SF,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Williams, 38, is still considered 1 of the NFL’s elite offensive tackles and signed a 4-year, $103 million contract extension in April.

“And now 49ers LT Trent Williams — like Mike Evans before him — is being carted off,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on his official X account. “San Francisco’s age seems to be catching up with them already.”

Williams Quickly Ruled Questionable to Return

“49ers LT Trent Williams, who was carted to the locker room, is questionable to return with a stinger,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

The unbeaten 49ers led the Cardinals, 23-13, with 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

“Vederian Lowe at LT for the 49ers to open this drive,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account following Williams’ exit. “LT Trent Williams is back on the sideline but not in the game as of now.”

49ers Caved to Williams’ Contract Demands

There was a point in the offseason where it seemed like the 49ers might lose Williams over a contract dispute before caving to his salary demands. His current, new contract will bring his NFL career earnings to a staggering $269.3 million.

“As it stands, Williams is entering the final year of his deal and carries a salary cap number of $38.84 million, which includes a base salary of $22.21 million and has a $10 million option bonus due in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote in February. “That option bonus has increased the urgency to strike a deal that works for both sides … That sounds simple enough, but this isn’t the first time the Niners and Williams have found it difficult to … thread the needle on a deal that works for both sides. Just like in 2024, when Williams held out of training camp for 40 days while seeking a lucrative contract extension, he holds plenty of leverage while also moving closer to the end of his career.”