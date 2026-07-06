49ers Lock In Rookie Edge Rusher Romello Height on 4-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers picked Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Monday, Jul. 6, the team officially signed Height to a four-year, $7.29 million contract.

What Will Romello Height Bring to the 49ers Defense?

The 25-year-old is certainly an older prospect who can look to make an immediate impact from the jump. The 6-foot-3-inch, 239-pounder is known for bringing speed off the edge.

Height can use his athleticism in obvious passing situations to help bolster a 49ers’ defensive line that finished last in the NFL in sacks last season.

In his six-year collegiate career, the Georgia native tallied 111 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception. Height played his final year of college ball at Texas Tech, where he had a breakout season. He started all 14 games for the Red Raiders and recorded 11 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.