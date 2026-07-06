Hi, Subscriber

49ers Lock In Rookie Edge Rusher Romello Height on 4-Year Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
49ers rookie Romello Height
Getty
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Romello Height #94 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during a team OTA practice at SAP Performance Facility on May 28, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers picked Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height with the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Monday, Jul. 6, the team officially signed Height to a four-year, $7.29 million contract.

 

What Will Romello Height Bring to the 49ers Defense?

The 25-year-old is certainly an older prospect who can look to make an immediate impact from the jump. The 6-foot-3-inch, 239-pounder is known for bringing speed off the edge.

Height can use his athleticism in obvious passing situations to help bolster a 49ers’ defensive line that finished last in the NFL in sacks last season.

In his six-year collegiate career, the Georgia native tallied 111 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception. Height played his final year of college ball at Texas Tech, where he had a breakout season. He started all 14 games for the Red Raiders and recorded 11 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

49ers Lock In Rookie Edge Rusher Romello Height on 4-Year Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x