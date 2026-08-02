San Francisco 49ers Showing Interest in Super Bowl Champion Pass Rusher: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are taking a closer look at an experienced pass rusher while attempting to reinforce one of the most unsettled areas of their defense.

Veteran edge defender Ogbo Okoronkwo worked out for the 49ers on August 2, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported. Okoronkwo spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles after playing the previous two years for the Cleveland Browns.

The workout does not mean a signing is imminent. It does, however, show that San Francisco is actively examining outside options during training camp rather than relying exclusively on its current collection of recovering veterans and younger players.

That is notable after the 49ers finished the 2025 season with only 20 sacks, the lowest total in the NFL. San Francisco is expecting better results with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning, but both former first-round picks are coming off torn ACLs.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Would Give the 49ers Experienced Edge Depth

Okoronkwo, 31, entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He has appeared in 81 regular-season games and was part of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season.

Before joining Philadelphia, Okoronkwo recorded 7.5 sacks across two seasons with Cleveland. He finished the 2024 campaign with three sacks, 23 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games.

His Eagles tenure never developed into a significant role. Philadelphia signed him shortly before training camp in July 2025, but he appeared in only one regular-season game before an injury interrupted his season.

At this stage of his career, Okoronkwo would project more naturally as a rotational defender than as a foundational addition. He could give San Francisco a veteran capable of taking preseason snaps, contributing in designated pass-rush situations and providing insurance if the team remains cautious with Bosa or Williams.

Okoronkwo also should be available on a relatively modest contract. His one-year agreement with Philadelphia was worth approximately $1.26 million and included $315,000 guaranteed.

Bosa and Williams Make Pass-Rush Insurance Important

Bosa tore his ACL during Week 3 of the 2025 season. The 49ers initially expected him to be ready around the start of training camp, and he has returned to on-field work, although the team has reason to manage his workload carefully after such a significant injury.

Williams suffered his ACL injury later in the season, during Week 9. General manager John Lynch acknowledged in February that the second-year defender’s training camp availability could be affected by the timing of his rehabilitation. Williams subsequently opened camp on the physically unable to perform list.

San Francisco also selected Romello Height in the third round of the 2026 draft, adding another developmental option to the group. But asking a rookie to carry a substantial pass-rushing role would come with risk, particularly if either Bosa or Williams encounters a setback.

Okoronkwo would not solve every concern surrounding the defensive front. He would, however, provide a layer of experienced protection at a position where the 49ers cannot afford another season defined by injuries and limited pressure.

The next development to watch is whether San Francisco offers Okoronkwo a contract or continues auditioning other veteran edge defenders before its preseason schedule begins.