49ers’ Osa Odighizuwa Doesn’t Hold Back on Cowboys Trade

This offseason, the San Francisco 49ers made a major decision to trade for Osa Odighizuwa. In return for the veteran defensive lineman, the Niners sent a 2026 third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season with the Cowboys, Odighizuwa played 691 total snaps, leading to a 65.9 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 52 total pressures, three sacks, 29 hurries, and 20 QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Odighizuwa recorded 20 solo tackles.

San Francisco is hoping that the 27-year-old brings that level of production this upcoming 2026 season. Nonetheless, while speaking to the media on June 3, Odighizuwa reflected on the trade that sent him to the Bay Area as he shared his initial reaction.

“I don’t think anyone enjoys getting that phone call, especially on a random afternoon, but it is what it is,” Odighizuwa told reporters. “… Not going to lie, it took me a little while [to get over the trade], but initially I knew everyone was excited to have me.

“That was something that made me feel better. I’m like, I’m very much wanted, you know what I mean, very much needed. Then just knowing the fact that I’m coming to a really good team, going from one team that’s really good to another really good team.

“They were just in the playoffs, a lot of guys were hurt, not going to a place that’s rebuilding anything at all. Coming to a place with a lot of talent, just adding to it.”

Osa Odighizuwa Intends to Be a Leader for 49ers

Moreover, in his new environment where he is one of the veterans on defense, Odighizuwa aims to set the standard for younger players. The former Cowboys defensive lineman also wants to serve as a steady resource for teammates early in their careers, offering guidance and sharing lessons from his own experience.

“I would say it definitely puts me in a position to be able to teach some people, show guys how I do things, and be in more of a leadership position just because there are a lot of young guys who are willing to learn,” Odighizuwa added. “I have always been someone who tries to lead by example.

“So just being able to speak on that, show them how I got to where I am, and share different ways they can help their game in any way based on what I know from my experience.”

Niners Insider on What He’s Seeing From Osa Odighizuwa

Ahead of Odighizuwa’s first season with the Niners, Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI recently shared what he’s seeing from the veteran defensive line amid ongoing OTAs for the team.

“[Odighizuwa is] different,” Cohn said in a May 30 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s smaller, [but] he’s absolutely chiseled, though. He’s in great shape [and] he practices hard, and it seems like he’s one of these rare veterans on the 49ers who is actually going to set a tone and show up every day…

“Osa was one of the veterans out there going through everything and talking to all the young players. It was interesting to watch Gracen Halton and CJ West go up to him one after another, and he would have so much to say. I didn’t know what he was saying. I’m not allowed to talk about what he’s saying. I didn’t even hear what he was saying, but he was clearly coaching up the young players.”