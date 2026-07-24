‘Overlooked’ AFC Team Urged to Sign Former 49ers Star Deebo Samuel

Depending on what Deebo Samuel wants out of the next few years of his NFL career — possibly the last few years — there are many more teams than it might seem who could land his services after spending 1 season with the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay singled out the Las Vegas Raiders as an “overlooked landing spot” for Samuel, who rose to fame as an NFL All-Pro with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019 to 2024 and is the only wide receiver in NFL history with at least 20 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns.

“Deebo Samuel’s unique skillset makes him an intriguing fit for several franchises, but a young team on the rise could be the best place for the versatile playmaker to land in 2026,” Kay wrote on July 24. ” … for the Raiders, this signing represents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to massively lift their offensive ceiling. Getting one of the NFL’s most unique offensive weapons without having to pay a premium for those services should be atop the team’s to-do list during training camp.”

Raiders rookies reported to training camp on July 23, with veterans scheduled to report on July 28.

Deebo Samuel Likely Waiting for Best Offer

There’s a good chance Samuel is waiting for either the right team — meaning he wants to play for a contender — or the right offer, meaning he wants the biggest payday possible.

The Raiders woul most certainly fall in the payday category.

Either way, it’s a lock he’ll be employed in 2026. We just don’t know where yet, other than it almost certainly be with the Commanders — which is unfortunate because they could really use his help.

ESPN put Samuel at No. 5 on its list of the NFL’s “Top Available Free Agents” just 1 month out from the start of training camp.

“Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote. “A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Trade Rumors Have Tied Samuel to Colts & Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins have been the 2 most popular hypothetical teams for Samuel throughout the offseason.

CBS Sports called the Dolphins the ideal fit for Samuel.

“The Dolphins entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive hole at receiver,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan wrote. “While they did come away with three wideouts over the course of the weekend, they came in the third (Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell) and fifth (Kevin Coleman Jr.) rounds, so it’s hardly a guarantee they’ll make an immediate impact. With that in mind, they need a veteran to enter that room, and Samuel could fit the bill. While he does have a lot of mileage on his body and is entering his age-30 season, Samuel continues to be a solid receiver. His 72 receptions in 2025 were the second-highest of his career.”

The Dolphins are on track to be the worst team in the NFL in 2026. The Colts might actually have a chance at making the playoffs if quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce can find their way back from injuries.

“The Colts must decide whether a top three featuring Pierce, Josh Downs and Ashgton Dulin is sufficient, especially in light of Dulin’s critical role as a gunner and other roles in the kicking game,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote on June 11. “The Colts are still mulling a potential roster move at receiver, with remaining free agent options including Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel.”