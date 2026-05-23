Packers Get Blunt Joey Bosa Message Amid 49ers Speculation

Joey Bosa’s name has been in the speculation mill surrounding the San Francisco 49ers. However, the player’s asking price might be too much for the Niners, which might be what keeps the older Bosa from playing alongside his younger brother, Nick Bosa, in the Bay Area.

As a result, another team could be willing to pay the salary that the former Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher desires. Moreover, Bosa showed last season that he can contribute to a contending team.

During the 2025 season, the former Bills pass rusher played 563 snaps, leading to a 79.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 47 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 30 hurries, and 12 hits. Against the run, he recorded 22 solo tackles while forcing five fumbles on the season.

If the 49ers aren’t willing to meet what Bosa wants, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes sees the Green Bay Packers as a landing spot for the veteran.

“Joey Bosa is an interesting option for teams needing pass-rush help, and the Green Bay Packers are one of them, especially with Micah Parsons’ early-season status still uncertain,” Kimes said on the May 22 edition of “NFL Live.“ “Green Bay’s pass-rushing group is thin right now, and the defensive line overall lacks depth.

“While Bosa may not be able to give a team a full season, having him available early in the year could still provide a major boost. Last season in Buffalo, Bosa ranked 15th in the NFL in pressure rate when he played, showing he still has something left in the tank. At this point, the Packers desperately need any pass-rush help they can get.“

What’s the Latest on the 49ers and Joey Bosa?

Moreover, SF Standard’s David Lombardi shared the latest regarding the Bosa and 49ers situation. Lombardi notes that the veteran remains too expensive for the Niners’ liking.

“We’ve talked a lot about Joey Bosa,“ Lombardi said in a May 22 video on his YouTube channel. “He remains a free agent, and I think the 49ers have been interested in him throughout the offseason, but they want him at the right price because Joey Bosa is no longer in his prime.

“He’s somebody who I thought faded over the course of last season with Buffalo, though he started tremendously strong with four forced fumbles in the first five games. He could provide a very nice bookend while Nick Bosa continues to recover from a torn ACL. We’ll see if Nick is ready for Week 1, but the interest in Joey makes all the sense in the world.“

Should the Niners Trade for Pass Rush Help?

Another potential pass rusher in the speculation mill for the 49ers is New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pitches a trade that would see the 49ers land Thibodeaux.

“With veteran Brian Burns, second-year pro Abdul Carter and now rookie Arvell Reese on the roster, there has been talk for some time that New York Giants edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be traded,” Davenport wrote in his article that was published on May 21.

“There were reports during the draft that the New Orleans Saints were interested in Thibodeaux, but trade talks fell apart when the Giants refused to move the fifth-year veteran for less than a second-round pick.”