49ers Part Ways With 1,900-Yard Former NFC Starting RB

The San Francisco 49ers are making room at running back by parting ways with 1 veteran NFC starter.

“49ers are releasing veteran RB Khalil Herbert,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Herbert signed with the 49ers on August 2. He had 6 carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 35 yards in a 19-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener on Saturday.

The 5-foot-9, 212-pound veteran running back might not stay unemployed for long. He has over 1,900 career rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in his 1st 5 seasons, and not necessarily always playing in a full-time capacity.

“This could be worth watching for the Eagles,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Philadelphia had Khalil Herbert in during the team’s rookie minicamp. They then opted to sign Elijah Mitchell, who has since suffered an injury and Tank Bigsby is also banged up now as well.”

Herbert Rushed for Over 1,100 Yards for Va. Tech

Herbert was a 6th-round pick (No. 217 overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech after earning All-ACC honors with 1,182 rushing yards in 2020.

“A tempo-based runner with a well-built, compact frame, Herbert runs with a good blend of vision and strength,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “The Kansas graduate transfer made his single season at Virginia Tech count with a strong showing, ranking among the FBS’ top five in rushing yards and yards per carry. He’s a little tight-hipped, which prevents him from being a true, one-cut runner, but his vision and speed to the corner make it work for him. He’s not a wiggle runner and needs to have some blocking up front to keep his feet moving, but his quick processing of the run lanes and smooth change of direction allow him to create yards for himself within the scheme. His lack of pass pro talent could hurt his draft value. He’s worthy of a Day 3 selection and has NFL backup talent.”

Herbert Had Breakout Year in 2nd Season

Herbert rushed for 433 yards as a rookie, then 731 yards in his 2nd season in 2022 before becoming the full-time starter in 2023, but an ankle injury in Week 5 sidelined him, and he still wound up rushing for 611 yards in 12 games.

After being released by the Bears in 2024, Herbert has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, where he played 7 regular-season games in 2025.