San Francisco 49ers Part Ways With Veteran QB & Former UFL MVP

The San Francisco 49ers have made a move to solidify the most important position on the roster.

“The 49ers are releasing Adrian Martinez, going with Kurtis Rourke as QB3,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Martinez signed a reserve/futured contracts with the 49ers in January after spending the last part of the 2025 regular season with them. He was called out for his inaccuracy over the preseason — Martinez has mostly been known throughout his college and pro career as a running quarterback.

“49ers tight ends’ and receivers’ ribs aren’t going to miss these Adrian Martinez throws,” The Athletic’s Vic Tafur wrote on X on August 27.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound former Nebraska and Kansas State star went undrafted in 2023 and landed with the Detroit Lions as a rookie but was released as part of final roster cuts.

Martinez Bounced Back After UFL Star Turn

Martinez didn’t sit on his laurels after being cut by the Lions.

He bounced back with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2024, where he led his team to the UFL Championship, was named UFL MVP and UFL Championship Game MVP as well as leading the UFL in rushing yards.

That start turn propelled Martinez back to the NFL, where he spent 2024 and 2025 with the New York Jets.

Kurtis Rourke Seems Ready for Backup Role

Rourke was a 2-time All-MAC selection and the 2022 MAC Most Valuable Player at Ohio before transferring and leading the Hoosiers to a 10-1 record and the College Football Playoff in his first season as a starter in 2024.

Rourke, 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, will turn 26 in October and started 45 games in college, with 10,144 career passing yards, 71 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 49ers drafted Rourke in the 7th round (No. 227 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ontario, Canada, native was also taken in the CFL Draft, in the 3rd round (No. 25 overall) by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Rourke earns a draftable grade because of his size, experience and production,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2025. “He’s coming off an ACL tear, but the injury might not have a major impact on his draft slotting since his game isn’t built on mobility. Rourke’s evaluation requires 2023 tape to get a feel for his delivery and velocity when his knee is stable. While he can make pro throws, the accuracy and placement is average. He’s a decent field-reader who throws with adequate touch and anticipation. Rourke played winning football in 2024 and he’s plenty tough, but he needs to take better care of the football if he wants to stick with an NFL team.”