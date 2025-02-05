Hi, Subscriber

Peyton Manning's Candid Message to Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy, Peyton Manning
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game

Despite a challenging 2024 season in which neither Brock Purdy nor the San Francisco 49ers reached the heights of their Super Bowl run the previous year, the team expects to give the quarterback a significant contract extension this offseason.

Purdy’s journey has been extraordinary, rising from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading the 49ers to the brink of a championship in 2023. However, his 2024 season was a struggle as he dealt with injuries to key players in what turned out to be a disappointing 6-11 campaign.

Despite the setback, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have reaffirmed their commitment to Purdy as the franchise’s quarterback, setting the stage for a lucrative extension that has caught the eye of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning’s Advice for Brock Purdy

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently shared some valuable insights regarding Purdy’s situation during the Pro Bowl Games, where he coached the AFC team. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, Manning emphasized the expectations that come with a major contract extension.

“There’s no doubt about it, when you earn a contract like that, there’s definitely expectations that come with it,” Manning said. “My reminder to players is that it’s not a reward for what you’ve done, it’s an advance on what we’d like you to do now.”

Manning stressed that players must continuously prove their worth after signing big contracts.

“That’s what players need to remember. You’ve got to go and earn that. It means he’s been a good player, but now we need you to go and be a better player. I think Brock is wired the right way, understands that there’s expectation that comes with being an NFL quarterback for the 49ers, and I think he will answer the bell.”

Purdy Overcoming Challenges

Manning’s words serve as an important reminder for Purdy, who, despite the likelihood of a lucrative deal, must continue proving himself. The 49ers will likely structure his contract to provide financial flexibility, ensuring they have options if he fails to meet expectations.

However, Manning remains confident in Purdy’s ability to rebound next season, particularly with a healthy supporting cast. Injuries played a significant role in the team’s struggles, with key offensive players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk missing substantial time.

“They had a ton of injuries,” Manning noted. “For a quarterback, continuity is crucial. When you have the same receivers, running back, and tight ends behind and next to you every single series, every single game, that helps you as a quarterback.”

While he acknowledged the difficulties of playing with a rotating lineup, Manning expressed optimism about Purdy and the 49ers bouncing back next season.

“It makes it tougher when guys are in and out. Christian had some injuries, Deebo [Samuel], Aiyuk missed time, and Ricky [Pearsall] was injured. That makes it tough, but Brock is a competitive guy, and I see them bouncing back and having a better year next year.”

As Purdy prepares for the 2025 season, his focus will be on proving he can lead the San Francisco 49ers back to contention, justifying the significant investment the team is likely to make in him.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

